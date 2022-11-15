Dapper Dan Reconnects With Gap For a Limited Edition “DAP GAP” Release

D apper Dan and Gap are hooking up once again.

The “DAP GAP” hoodie has been a success, so the two are recreating magic in a few new colorways just in time for you to cop some cozy gear for the frigid winter months.

The latest release consists of four colorways, three of which are plaid; one in green and blue, another in yellow and navy, and finally in a mix of green and reds. Lastly is a herringbone pattern in brown and cream.

To switch things up from the original release, all colorways have the word Harlem in script directly under the DAP GAP logo. The typical kangaroo pocket and banded cuff are included, and the garment-dyed piece is made of 23% recycled polyester.

According to Hypebeast, the limited edition hoodies are only available at Gap Japan’s online store and select stores in Japan.

“The long-awaited DAP GAP hoodie limited edition! A collaboration item with Dapper Dan, a legendary fashion designer and style influencer who is active mainly in Harlem, New York,” reads the description on the Gap Japan site.

Here’s a list of the stores in Japan the hoodies are available at:

Gap Flagship Ginza

Gap Shinjuku Flags

Gap Shinsaibashi

Gap Universal City Walk Osaka

Gap Outlet Gotemba Premium Outlet

Gap Outlet Rinku Premium Au Toretto store

Gap Lazona Kawasaki store (Pop-Up)

Gap Outlet Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu store (Pop-Up)

The collection will make its way stateside first at the Harlem Gap store on Nov. 29 and then globally at Gap.com on Nov. 30 at 12 pm EST for $128.

Get a better look at the release below:

