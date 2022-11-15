ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

Dapper Dan Reconnects With Gap For a Limited Edition “DAP GAP” Release

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7E2m_0jBhah4r00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Id1ws_0jBhah4r00

Source: GAP / Gap

D apper Dan and Gap are hooking up once again.

The “DAP GAP” hoodie has been a success, so the two are recreating magic in a few new colorways just in time for you to cop some cozy gear for the frigid winter months.

The latest release consists of four colorways, three of which are plaid; one in green and blue, another in yellow and navy, and finally in a mix of green and reds. Lastly is a herringbone pattern in brown and cream.

To switch things up from the original release, all colorways have the word Harlem in script directly under the DAP GAP logo. The typical kangaroo pocket and banded cuff are included, and the garment-dyed piece is made of 23% recycled polyester.

According to Hypebeast, the limited edition hoodies are only available at Gap Japan’s online store and select stores in Japan.

“The long-awaited DAP GAP hoodie limited edition! A collaboration item with Dapper Dan, a legendary fashion designer and style influencer who is active mainly in Harlem, New York,” reads the description on the Gap Japan site.

Here’s a list of the stores in Japan the hoodies are available at:

Gap Flagship Ginza
Gap Shinjuku Flags
Gap Shinsaibashi
Gap Universal City Walk Osaka
Gap Outlet Gotemba Premium Outlet
Gap Outlet Rinku Premium Au Toretto store
Gap Lazona Kawasaki store (Pop-Up)
Gap Outlet Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu store (Pop-Up)

The collection will make its way stateside first at the Harlem Gap store on Nov. 29 and then globally at Gap.com on Nov. 30 at 12 pm EST for $128.

Get a better look at the release below:

1. Dapper Dan x GAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxKfB_0jBhah4r00 Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP dapper dan x gap

2. Dapper Dan x GAP

Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP dapper dan x gap

3. Dapper Dan x GAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3r42_0jBhah4r00
Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP dapper dan x gap

4. Dapper Dan x GAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Te4PP_0jBhah4r00 Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP

5. Dapper Dan x GAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzJ4x_0jBhah4r00
Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP dapper dan x gap

6. Dapper Dan x GAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7RkW_0jBhah4r00 Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP dapper dan x gap

7. Dapper Dan x GAP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8gvA_0jBhah4r00
Source:Gap

Dapper Dan x GAP dapper dan x gap

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams

Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
sneakernews.com

DJ Khaled Runs Through His Grail-Filled Sneaker Collection

For your average sneakerhead, it takes hours upon hours of hard work (and occasionally a bit of luck) to build up a respectable sneaker rotation. But even despite our best efforts, it’s likely many of us will never match up to the collections of celebrities — and amongst these, DJ Khaled’s may very well take the cake as one of the most impressive closets on the face of the Earth.
HipHopDX.com

Nas & André 3000 Link Up At 'King's Disease 3' Release Party In NYC

New York, NY - Nas celebrated the release of his latest album King’s Disease III with André 3000 over the weekend. Nas and Hit-Boy commemorated the release of their latest collaborative project with an exclusive party in New York City on Friday (November 11), and while both parties were seen hanging out with Joey Bada$$ and others, a notable guest of the evening was André 3000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cassius

Fresh Dripped: Fear Of God ESSENTIALS Core Collection Fall 2022

Fear Of God Essentials has the basics down pat. The ESSENTIALS Core collection is the more accessible version, at least for your wallet, of the Fear of God brand and has quickly become a streetwear staple thanks to its dedication to muted colors and the items necessary to pad out any respectable wardrobe.   The […]
thecoinrise.com

Adidas Original Releases Wearable NFTs Dubbed ‘Virtual Gear’

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas Originals has released the first wearable Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in history. As per a published statement, the limited collection of blockchain-based virtual wearables is dubbed ‘Virtual Gear’ and has been released on adidas.com/metaverse. Markedly, these digital collectibles signify the effort of the manufacturer to boost its “community-based, member-first, open metaverse strategy.”
sneakernews.com

Drake Unveils Next Nike x NOCTA Cardinal Stock Collection

Aubrey “Drake” Graham has been in the news as of late over his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. On the sneaker side of things, the Canadian megastar has been seeding pairs of his “Certified Lover Boy”-inspired Nike Air Force 1, with a new NOCTA collection soon joining the mix.
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy