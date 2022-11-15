ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Matteo Bruno Lunelli, chief executive officer of the Lunelli Group, is the winner of this year’s Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. The group is based in the Veneto region and owns beverage companies such as the Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, the still wines of Tenute Lunelli, the Segnana grappa, the mineral water company Surgiva, the prosecco Bisol, Locanda Margon and the cedar Tassoni.

