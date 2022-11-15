Read full article on original website
HSBC and Wells Fargo expand blockchain FX settlement solution to offshore CNH
HSBC and Wells Fargo expand blockchain FX settlement solution to offshore CNH. HSBC and Wells Fargo & Company (Wells Fargo) are expanding their blockchain-based solution to enable the settlement of offshore Yuan (CNH). The solution is used for bilateral foreign exchange (FX) settlements. The offshore Yuan is the fifth currency...
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients. Sunwoda Electric Company (Sunwoda) and Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company (GreatStar) have chosen Citibank’s issuer services as the depositary bank for their global depositary receipt (GDR) programmes, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunwoda, which produces lithium-ion battery cells and modules,...
Majority of firms are not ready for CFTC Rewrite, says S&P Global Market Intelligence survey
Majority of firms are not ready for CFTC Rewrite, says S&P Global Market Intelligence survey. There is a stark contrast between European and US financial regulation readiness, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence survey. The Global Regulatory Reporting Survey highlights that the financial services industry is being more proactive...
Timothy Bonin swaps BMO for UMB Fund Services
Timothy Bonin has left BMO Global Asset Management to become director of fund operations at UMB Fund Services. Based in Wisconsin, Bonin served as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of BMO Funds for more than 16 years. With more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, Bonin has...
State Street grows onshore China CNY FX trading business
State Street grows onshore China CNY FX trading business. State Street has been appointed by China’s Harvest Fund Management to provide onshore CNY foreign exchange (FX) hedging services for the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) investment funds. The firm has a long-term partnership with Harvest, having supplied the firm...
FSB releases cross-border payments monitoring framework
FSB releases cross-border payments monitoring framework. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published a framework by which progress towards the G20 cross-border payments targets can be monitored. The 11 targets, outlined in the FSB’s ‘Targets for addressing the four challenges of cross-border payments’ report, aim for cheaper, faster, and more...
ASX faces industry criticism for delay to CHESS replacement project
ASX faces industry criticism for delay to CHESS replacement project. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has faced industry criticism after choosing to pause its CHESS replacement project, as part of a plan to “reassess all aspects” of the planned update. The decision follows ASX’s own internal assessment and...
Taskize welcomes Alan Samuel
Post-trade solutions provider Taskize has appointed Alan Samuel as global head of sales. Based in London, he will be responsible for continuing to drive the growth Taskize has experienced globally this year. Samuel has more than 30 years of experience in market infrastructure. Most recently, he held the role of...
Ireland and Luxembourg leading European AIF growth, Ocorion says
Ireland and Luxembourg leading European AIF growth, Ocorion says. According to recent Ocorian research, growing expertise in alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) is resulting in the continuous growth of the alternative investment funds (AIF) market in Europe. This follows recent reports highlighting strong performances in Ireland and Luxembourg. PwC forecasted...
