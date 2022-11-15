Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street grows onshore China CNY FX trading business
State Street grows onshore China CNY FX trading business. State Street has been appointed by China’s Harvest Fund Management to provide onshore CNY foreign exchange (FX) hedging services for the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) investment funds. The firm has a long-term partnership with Harvest, having supplied the firm...
assetservicingtimes.com
Ireland and Luxembourg leading European AIF growth, Ocorion says
Ireland and Luxembourg leading European AIF growth, Ocorion says. According to recent Ocorian research, growing expertise in alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) is resulting in the continuous growth of the alternative investment funds (AIF) market in Europe. This follows recent reports highlighting strong performances in Ireland and Luxembourg. PwC forecasted...
assetservicingtimes.com
HSBC and Wells Fargo expand blockchain FX settlement solution to offshore CNH
HSBC and Wells Fargo expand blockchain FX settlement solution to offshore CNH. HSBC and Wells Fargo & Company (Wells Fargo) are expanding their blockchain-based solution to enable the settlement of offshore Yuan (CNH). The solution is used for bilateral foreign exchange (FX) settlements. The offshore Yuan is the fifth currency...
assetservicingtimes.com
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients. Sunwoda Electric Company (Sunwoda) and Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company (GreatStar) have chosen Citibank’s issuer services as the depositary bank for their global depositary receipt (GDR) programmes, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunwoda, which produces lithium-ion battery cells and modules,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Timothy Bonin swaps BMO for UMB Fund Services
Timothy Bonin has left BMO Global Asset Management to become director of fund operations at UMB Fund Services. Based in Wisconsin, Bonin served as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of BMO Funds for more than 16 years. With more than 25 years’ experience in financial services, Bonin has...
assetservicingtimes.com
FSB releases cross-border payments monitoring framework
FSB releases cross-border payments monitoring framework. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has published a framework by which progress towards the G20 cross-border payments targets can be monitored. The 11 targets, outlined in the FSB’s ‘Targets for addressing the four challenges of cross-border payments’ report, aim for cheaper, faster, and more...
assetservicingtimes.com
European financial authorities gather evidence on greenwashing
European financial authorities gather evidence on greenwashing. Three European supervisory authorities have released a call for evidence on greenwashing. The objective is to provide a better understanding of the major features, drivers and risks linked to greenwashing in financial services and to provide examples of this practice. The three authorities,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Taskize welcomes Alan Samuel
Post-trade solutions provider Taskize has appointed Alan Samuel as global head of sales. Based in London, he will be responsible for continuing to drive the growth Taskize has experienced globally this year. Samuel has more than 30 years of experience in market infrastructure. Most recently, he held the role of...
Comments / 0