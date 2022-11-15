Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville
A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
kjluradio.com
Two people arrested in Maries County for stealing Lowe's delivery truck from Jefferson City
Two people are in custody in Maries County, after being caught with a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol saw the truck sitting on the side of Highway 63 Thursday morning. While questioning the driver, the deputy became suspicious that the truck was stolen. He contacted the Jefferson City Police Department, and while waiting for a response, the driver confessed that he had stolen the truck.
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Three people arrested after methamphetamine, dozens of pills found in Lebanon home
Three people are arrested after authorities serve a drug-related search warrant in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says their officers, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, served a search warrant in the 400 block of Knight Street Wednesday evening. During a search of the home, officers found 28 grams of methamphetamine and dozens of pills, including fentanyl capsules, morphine, and Xanax, as well as more than $11,000 in cash. Drug paraphernalia was also seized at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile detained in connection with threat of school shooting at Hickman High School
A juvenile is taken into custody in connection to threats made against Hickman High School in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday evening that it had detained a juvenile for first-degree making a terrorist threat. Police say writing found in a school bathroom on Wednesday threatened a school shooting.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for pair of burglaries in Fulton
One man is arrested for burglarizing a pair of businesses in Fulton over the weekend. Seth Adams, 36, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children
UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
13-year-old juvenile arrested for driving stolen car near Fulton
A juvenile is arrested after leading a Callaway County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase in a stolen car. The sheriff’s department reports the deputy was conducting a routine patrol on State Road F just west of Fulton on Tuesday night when he attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The deputy then learned the vehicle was stolen.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
KCTV 5
Police standoff at home in Independence ends
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home with a baby in Independence, leading to an early-morning standoff. Hours later, police called it off. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a disturbance call on North Aztec Court just north of East Bundschu Road. They...
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile claims credit for gun scare at Columbia high school
Columbia Police continue to search for the person responsible for a threat made against students at Hickman High School. The department says it was made aware last night that a screenshot was circulating through the student body regarding a threat of a school shooting sometime today. The photo being circulated was of a writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.
krcgtv.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
921news.com
Major Drug Quantities Discovered During Search Warrant Served in Butler
In the early hours of 11/15/2022 the Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team conducted a narcotics search warrant for 405 S Mechanic Butler Mo 64730. Initially four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Two subjects were later released as they were not part of the initial investigation and do not live at the address.
