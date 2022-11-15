We have 33 panels so we generate lots of energy which SDG&E gets to sell to others for a profit without the expense of the system. Add up the many other solar system owners and we collectively are saving SDG&E a bundle of money that would be spent on other energy production plants. Who gets to define what is fair?
So your monthly lease is more than you electric bill was , and your monthly lease increases 4 percent per year and the lease runs for 20 years and if you want to sell your house the lease holder is entered into the escrow agreement and if you need a roof repair, you have to pay a leaseholder authorized solar tech to remove and re-install the subject soar panels and after paying your 20 lease your system is obsolete and requires replacement……
