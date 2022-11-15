Read full article on original website
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey joins coalition addressing Veterans Affairs’ abortion rule
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins a coalition of 15 attorneys general in a letter to Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough. The coalition is challenging a new VA rule providing abortion access and counseling at the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities for veterans...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey joins letter calling for federal officials to extend opioid use disorder telehealth services
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins a multistate bipartisan coalition calling for federal officials to extend telehealth services permanently. The coalition addressed the letter to U.S. attorney Merrick Garland, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram and Dr....
woay.com
DHHR announces major rate increase for WV ambulance service
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services announces a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year. Effective immediately...
WDTV
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
Company turning coal waste into electronic parts investing in West Virginia
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A company specializing in using coal waste and turning it into components for smartphones and computers is investing $60 million in Wyoming County, Gov. Justice announced on Thursday. According to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice, he announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) is investing the $60 million […]
wvpublic.org
Expert Says Rather Than Save Coal Plant, Help Community Move On
In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?. David Schlissel is director of resource planning analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said the...
woay.com
DHHR reports 809 active COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 18, 2022, there are currently 809 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
KXL
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership
It will now be up to the Democratic leadership in Salem to determine the fate of Oregon’s gun safety initiative, Measure 114 – a measure that was strongly supported by voters in Democratic precincts and just as strongly rejected by voters in the rest of the state. Measure 114 was never a major issue for […] The post Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
woay.com
Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia receives NCQA Innovation Award
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau of Medical Services (Medicaid) announces Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance Innovation Award (NCQA). The committee recognized Unicare for its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) reduction program. Unicare’s...
West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the United States
West Virginia is number 1. According to WalletHub, West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the United States. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. In the rankings, West Virginia is […]
Metro News
Staffing continues to be major challenge in West Virginia corrections
Following an emergency declaration for West Virginia’s prisons and jails, staffing continues to be a challenge. Senator Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, asked about the situation on Tuesday during legislative interim meetings. “How’s the staffing going at these jails?” Clements asked. The most recent report showed 1,010 vacancies...
Readers respond: Enforce gun laws or resign
If a sheriff’s job is to enforce the laws, announcing a refusal to do that should be a declaration of resignation, (“When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns,” Nov. 12). In the companies I worked for, an announcement that an employee would not follow rules was regarded as a resignation.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
woay.com
WV Navigator partners with Beckley ARH to hold free sign up event
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Navigator and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital will host a free enrollment event for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace Health Insurance on November 19 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The event will start from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Representatives will attend to...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
woay.com
West Virginia’s Learn & Earn program provides over $3 million for partnerships with 81 businesses
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The state’s leading workforce development and educational partnership, Learn & Earn, has provided over $3 million over the past year to connect students with work opportunities through 81 businesses across the state. Learn & Earn connects employers with students eager to earn valuable, paid...
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Nigerian national living in West Virginia sentenced for romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a $2.5 million money laundering scheme has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution. 29-year-old John Nassy, a Nigerian national, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and six months of home detention and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution. Court […]
