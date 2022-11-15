ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey joins letter calling for federal officials to extend opioid use disorder telehealth services

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins a multistate bipartisan coalition calling for federal officials to extend telehealth services permanently. The coalition addressed the letter to U.S. attorney Merrick Garland, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram and Dr....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

DHHR announces major rate increase for WV ambulance service

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services announces a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year. Effective immediately...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Expert Says Rather Than Save Coal Plant, Help Community Move On

In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?. David Schlissel is director of resource planning analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said the...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
KXL

Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114

Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership

It will now be up to the Democratic leadership in Salem to determine the fate of Oregon’s gun safety initiative, Measure 114 – a measure that was strongly supported by voters in Democratic precincts and just as strongly rejected by voters in the rest of the state. Measure 114 was never a major issue for […] The post Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
woay.com

Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia receives NCQA Innovation Award

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau of Medical Services (Medicaid) announces Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance Innovation Award (NCQA). The committee recognized Unicare for its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) reduction program. Unicare’s...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Staffing continues to be major challenge in West Virginia corrections

Following an emergency declaration for West Virginia’s prisons and jails, staffing continues to be a challenge. Senator Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, asked about the situation on Tuesday during legislative interim meetings. “How’s the staffing going at these jails?” Clements asked. The most recent report showed 1,010 vacancies...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Enforce gun laws or resign

If a sheriff’s job is to enforce the laws, announcing a refusal to do that should be a declaration of resignation, (“When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns,” Nov. 12). In the companies I worked for, an announcement that an employee would not follow rules was regarded as a resignation.
OREGON STATE
woay.com

WV Navigator partners with Beckley ARH to hold free sign up event

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Navigator and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital will host a free enrollment event for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace Health Insurance on November 19 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The event will start from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Representatives will attend to...
BECKLEY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy