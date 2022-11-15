Read full article on original website
Arizona volleyball extends Cal’s Pac-12 losing streak with 5-set victory
The Arizona Wildcats extended California’s losing streak in Pac-12 volleyball matches to 52 in a row, but it wasn’t easy. The Golden Bears fought back after being dominated in the first set but eventually dropped yet another match by a score of 3-2 (25-13, 24-26, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9). It was their fourth straight five-set loss.
What to watch for when Arizona football hosts Washington State
Arizona’s remaining games this season are at home, where it holds a 2-3 record but most recently pushed the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team (USC) to the limit. Do well enough in those last two contests at Arizona Stadium and the Wildcats could get to do something they haven’t in five years: making a bowl.
Arizona runs over Utah Tech in final tune-up before Maui
Arizona’s first three opponents may end up being the worst three it faces all season. But unlike some other Pac-12 schools, the Wildcats didn’t play down to that competition. Kerr Kriisa hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points and the Wildcats led by as much as...
How to watch and what to expect as Arizona women’s basketball takes on Loyola Marymount
Arizona women’s basketball has two more games in the friendly confines of McKale Center before it heads out to play neutral site and road games. The Wildcats get that started with Loyola Marymount on Friday evening. Head coach Adia Barnes saw things she liked in her team’s games last...
Arizona football vs. Washington State score predictions
The Arizona Wildcats have kept open the door to become bowl-eligible thanks to their upset win at UCLA last weekend. To keep that dream alive, though, they must beat the Washington State Cougars (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. Who will win this matchup? Here’s what our...
What is the competitive cauldron and why is Arizona volleyball using it?
At various times throughout the season, Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio has mentioned competitiveness and how to foster it in his players. He saw some of his best players not playing at the level they had in previous seasons and needed a way to help them get back to where they were.
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats play their final warmup game before the Maui Invitational when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Utah Tech game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Time:...
