Top returning Section III boys basketball leaders, ranked by 2021-22 assists
The top returning Section III boys basketball leaders, ranked by 2021-22 assists. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III’s star girls basketball players have a way of giving opposing coaches nightmares. These players will need to be the focal points of every defense they face this season. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
Top returning Section III boys hockey goalies, ranked by 2021-22 saves
The top returning Section III boys hockey goalies, ranked by 2021-22 saves. Stats were provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Final boys soccer state poll: Skaneateles tops Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer state rankings have been released, and 15 Section III teams are ranked. After winning its third straight state championship, Skaneateles finishes the season ranked No. 1 in Class B.
Dolgeville’s perfect season ends with regional round loss to Tioga
Cicero, N.Y. — Dolgeville’s season came to an end in the regional round of the state playoffs against Tioga for the second straight year. The Blue Devils suffered a 42-6 loss to the Tigers on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
Morrisville-Eaton falls to Section V’s Pembroke in 8-man football regional playoff clash
Morrisville-Eaton entered Thursday’s regional matchup having won its last eight games. That streak was ended by a 54-38 loss to Section V’s Pembroke in an 8-man football clast at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located just outside Rochester.
Cal Football Unveils Statue of Kevin Moen and The Play
A larger-than-life tribute to a larger-than-life moment in Cal football history.
