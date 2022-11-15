ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'

Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Top247: Reshuffling QBs in the class of 2024

As college football’s regular season winds down, the majority of high school football programs across the country will enter the final weeks of playoff contention with hopes of delivering the precious dream of a state championship to their hometown. However, at 247Sports, this time of the year brings a different significance for those of us involved in the evaluation and rankings process. This is the time of the year when we get to reevaluate our Top247 class and change the recruiting landscape.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal

Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic

Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy