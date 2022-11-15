Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO