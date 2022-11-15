Read full article on original website
Related
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
247Sports
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
Mickey Joseph updates status in Nebraska coaching search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph updates what he knows in the Huskers' ongoing coaching search.
247Sports
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
Top247: Reshuffling QBs in the class of 2024
As college football’s regular season winds down, the majority of high school football programs across the country will enter the final weeks of playoff contention with hopes of delivering the precious dream of a state championship to their hometown. However, at 247Sports, this time of the year brings a different significance for those of us involved in the evaluation and rankings process. This is the time of the year when we get to reevaluate our Top247 class and change the recruiting landscape.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
What Josh Heupel said Thursday about Vols' injuries, trip to South Carolina
After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through Thursday morning, coach Josh Heupel met with reporters for his final availability with local media before his team's game Saturday night at South Carolina. The fifth-ranked Vols will take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., in their penultimate regular-season game. Tennessee...
247Sports
USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl
USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
Bulldogs continue to prioritize Pittsburgh commit Brice Pollock
2023 Pittsburgh commitment Brice Pollock finished up his prep career at Shiloh (Ga.) High School last weekend and did so in the Class 6A playoffs. Naturally, the 247Sports three-star cornerback was hoping to extend his postseason journey.
Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal
Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0