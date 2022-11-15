Election 2022: Scholl, Pixley, Kotek look to future following election

“I am humbled by the turnout, and I want to thank the citizens of St. Helens for voting me into another term,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl told The Chronicle following the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. “I’d like to attribute the win to the collaborative effort with the entire city council in moving the city forward.”

Scholl said the city’s top priority is finding a new finance director. The effort follows the separation from city service of former finance director Matt Brown.

“Finances are our key and the framework of our city budget,” Scholl said.

Scholl’s second top priority is to continue the city’s waterfront development. The project will redesign other streets and intersections, extend Cowlitz and South 1st Streets onto the Riverfront property, create a plaza for pedestrians and vendors above Columbia View Park, add a trail on the west side of the Riverfront property, and extend underground utilities. It is expected to take two years to complete.

“The biggest hurdle of that redevelopment,” Scholl said, “is going to be the traffic. That is the number one thing with every person working in administration and even the city councilors, is that we want to be the least disruptive as we can do the businesses downtown.”

Scholl said he believes the redevelopment is “a blessing” because it will clear away aging infrastructure in the whole downtown area.

“We are blessed to be able to it all in one shot,” he said.

Scholl said a third priority is to work with neighboring cities and the Port of Columbia County to start advertising the city’s industrial property.

“That property could be marketed quite a bit better,” he said. “The Port is actually the leader when it comes down to industrial property in the county, but we have to have a buy in from all the cities, including Scappoose, Rainier and Clatskanie.”

Scholl said the city already has a plan developed that breaks the existing land into two-to-five-acre parcels that could include 10,000 square-foot buildings and adequate parking for light industry businesses, such as machine manufacturing and high-tech companies.

“Those type of companies are fairly solid, and they have they niche and if they are out-growing their current location, those are ideal companies that we want to find to bring,” he said.

Affording housing is also a concern for the city, according to Scholl, specifically, he is troubled by what he calls the lack of state agency attention to the intersection of Gable Road and Highway 30, adjacent to a major affording housing project currently under construction.

“We are familiar with the concerns of that intersection, which is a state-funded project, and the city does not have any say in that,” he said. “It meets all the zoning requirements. We knew that intersection was going to be a problem and we are concerned about it. It has to do with the alinement of the road. The intersection is bad. The housing project is good.”

Scholl said the actual housing project is a positive because it is adding to the city’s housing supply, but he said the state’s efforts to deal with the overall homelessness crisis is concerning.

“It does seem that there is a big emphasis by the state to try to ram down laws and regulations to the cities,” he said. “I will always be lobbying for affordable housing in St. Helens, but I really see the market slowing down with inflation. People are strapped. It is concerning.”

Other election results

Voters also re-elected Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.

Following his victory, Pixley answered the following questions from The Chronicle.

The Chronicle: What do you believe led to your re-election victory?

Brian Pixley: The residents of Columbia County heard my message – experience, safety, service and integrity. But I couldn’t have done it without a supportive team behind me. I have a wonderful wife, family and friends, plus I lead an amazing group of people who are passionate about law enforcement and community safety. Their support was the fuel in the engine that kept me driving forward. I am honored to continue serving our community for another four years.

The Chronicle: What will be your top three priorities during your new term as Sheriff?

Pixley: My top priority will be to locate stable, long-term funding for the Sheriff’s Office. Providing 24-hour law enforcement coverage in the unincorporated areas of Columbia County will only be possible with sufficient funding and, in the end, the safety of residents has been, and will remain to be, my top priority.

In addition, the implementation of the Street Crimes Unit is an important step in eradicating the illegal marijuana market in Columbia County and all related crimes, including human trafficking, narcotics, guns and more.

Lastly, training is key in maintaining a skilled staff. I will focus on bringing nationally-recognized training courses including those addressing active shooter and mental health situations. In addition, my staff of trainers will continue to be available to pass on our expertise and provide education for other law enforcement agencies and businesses in Columbia County.

Kotek elected Oregon Governor

The Associated Press has declared Tina Kotek the winner in the race for Oregon Governor.

Kotek had been in a three-way race with Republican Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson.

In a statement Wednesday, Kotek said Oregon faces major problems and that she looks forward to solving them.

"I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon," she said.

Kotek said her priorities will be housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping students succeed, and supporting small businesses.

“I ask Oregonians, no matter who you voted for in this election, to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together,” Kotek said. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”

Election 2022 Key Race Results

Columbia County Sheriff

Terry Massey Jr. 8,679Brian Pixley 12,186

Columbia County Commissioner Position 2

Kellie Jo Smith 11,508Kelly R. Niles 6,108

City of St. Helens Mayor

Rick Scholl 3,720Stephen R. Topaz 990

City of St. Helens City Council (Vote for 2)

Mark Gundersen 2,169Michael Zienty 295Brandon Sundeen 2,298Jessie Lagers 567Steve Toschi 1,643

City of St. Helens Prohibits Psilocybin-Related Businesses Within St. Helens For 2 Years

Yes 2,717No 2,207

City of Scappoose Mayor

Joe Backus 1,432Brandon Lesowske 882

City of Clatskanie Mayor

Jean Sampson 256Bob Brajcich 466

City of Clatskanie Prohibits Psilocybin-Related Businesses Within Clatskanie For 2 Years

Yes 459No 286

The 2022 November General Election results are slated to be certified in early December.