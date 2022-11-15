Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVB
Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, triplets Ethan, Maizie and Hunter Chapin pose in front of a tulip field in La Conner, Wash., in April of 2021. Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case. (Stacy Chapin via AP)
KTVB
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
KTVB
Moscow Police holding second press conference on Sunday after 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a second press conference at 3 p.m. PST. on Sunday, Nov. 20, just seven days after four University of Idaho students were murdered in their home near campus with a knife. The press conference will be taking place in...
KTVB
Hundreds gather in Coeur d'Alene for candlelight vigil to honor 4 students murdered near University of Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Whether people personally knew these four University of Idaho students or are just touched by their sudden passing, hundreds gathered in Coeur d'Alene to honor the lives of Maggie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Local police say they still don't have a...
KTVB
Coroner confirms Moscow murders were stabbings, community grieves
MOSCOW, Idaho — All over Moscow, Idaho, restaurant signs can be seen with the message, "Prayers for our Vandals." After the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students at a house off King Road, in what investigators called, "an isolated, target attack," the community is grieving. Students are...
Comments / 0