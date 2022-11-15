Read full article on original website
WRGB
NYSDOL audit reignites fury over business surcharge to pay back billions lost to fraud
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two groups representing New York businesses want Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) to act after a newly released audit revealed the state lost at least 11 billion dollars to unemployment fraud during the pandemic, despite repeated warnings about its outdated unemployment system. The reason businesses...
WRGB
AUDIT: DiNapoli details how NYS lost billions to fraud from "outdated" unemployment system
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A scathing audit confirms what many already predicted. New York State lost billions of dollars to scammers and people taking advantage of the unemployment system during the pandemic. CBS 6 broke news about this audit more than a year ago; New York State Comptroller Tom...
WRGB
Six months in, lawmakers look to extend gas tax suspension
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's been nearly 6 months since New York state suspended some gas taxes, saving drivers 16 cents per gallon. That measure expires on December 31. A big question still unanswered- has the tax suspension actually saved New Yorkers any money, or are suppliers just hiking prices to compensate?
WRGB
Lawmakers from both sides hopeful for a gas tax suspension extension
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Local lawmakers are calling for an extension to the state's gas tax suspension. The current proposal requests the tax be extended by another six months after the December 31st, 2022, deadline. The proposal is enjoying bipartisan support from lawmakers in the Capital Region who...
WRGB
NYRA pushing state to add track upgrades into budget
We Are NY Horse Racing gathered outside the New York State Senate chambers on Thursday, setting their sights on their goals and hopes for 2023, which included its 2023 legislative agenda. The coalition, made up of small businesses, labor unions and non-profits, is pushing New York State to include a...
WRGB
Halfmoon woman accused of defrauding pension fund, not reporting mother's death
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — According to the NY Comptroller's Office, a Halfmoon woman was arrested, accused of not reporting her mother's death to the state and collecting pension benefits. Christmas Fish has been charged with grand larceny, accused of bilking around $13,000 in pension benefits. "Christmas Fish allegedly hid...
WRGB
Vermont to raise minimum wage to $13.18 on Jan. 1
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WRGB) — The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the state’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Vermont will become $13.18 per hour. This is an increase of $0.63 from the current minimum wage of $12.55. This annual adjustment...
WRGB
AG cracking down on illegal ammo sales in NYS
NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday an effort to crack down on online sellers illegally shipping ammunition to New York state residents and failing to keep records of the sales. An investigation by James' office found 39 sellers have been shipping ammunition directly to New York...
WRGB
New law requiring toy guns to be identifiable takes effect
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New laws take effect in New York state Monday, concerning toy guns. Gov. Hochul signed the law in August. It specifies that imitation weapons must be easily identifiable - they can't be black, blue, silver or aluminum. They have to be bright colors, or clear...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul declares November Transgender Awareness Month in NY
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a proclamation, declaring November as Transgender Awareness Month. The governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday, November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. "This November, I'm...
WRGB
Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY
A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
WRGB
NY State Trooper honored, credited for saving the life of a motorist
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — The Red Cross is honoring a New York State Trooper, credited with saving the live of a motorist. State Trooper Michael Nash responded to a report of a driver in distress on the shoulder of I-87. There Trooper Nash located the driver unresponsive with no pulse.
WRGB
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
WRGB
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in southwest Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was felt in southwest Texas on Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. "If you felt the ground shaking recently, that was...
WRGB
Lori Vallow-Daybell found competent once again to stand trial
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KUTV) — For the second time over the course of court proceedings in the case of her two murdered children, Lori Vallow-Daybell has been found fit to stand trial. EastIdahoNews.com's Nate Eaton reported Judge Stephen Boyce made the ruling Tuesday. Boyce put Vallow-Daybell's future hearings and...
WRGB
Saratoga Springs woman killed in crash involving commercial vehicle
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they are investigating crash in Halfmoon that is confirmed fatal. State Police say the crash occurred on Route 146 at about 9:30 a,m. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle operated by Frances Fay, 69, of Saratoga Springs, turned onto State Route 146 from Farm to Market Road and was struck by a commercial vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 146. Fay was declared deceased at the scene.
