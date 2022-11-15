Read full article on original website
BBC
Ireland asks members of Russian Embassy in Dublin to leave
The Irish government has asked a number of people at the Russian Embassy to leave the country. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would discuss with colleagues whether to take further action "in the coming week or so". The news comes days after Moscow announced it was banning...
Brazil's incoming government unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements.
BBC
Rishi Sunak speaks of safety fears for daughter
Rishi Sunak has spoken of his fears for his daughter's safety on her walk to school following a number of crimes against women and girls. The PM said "events of the last year showed us that so many women and girls have not felt as safe as they should." He...
BBC
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
BBC
Rape survivor's £3,000 bill for lawyer complaint
A woman who says she was traumatised by her rapist's defence lawyer is facing a £3,000 charge to bolster her complaint against him. Ellie Wilson, 25, said she was subjected to personal attacks by advocate Lorenzo Alonzi in court and felt blamed for being assaulted. She believes costs are...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
