beavercountyradio.com
Freedom and New Brighton High Schools Named Paint the Plow Winners
(Photo of Freedom High School’s Winning Entry provided with Penn DOT release) Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 11 regional winners of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Freedom Area High School of Beaver County won the “Fan...
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Aliquippa @ McKeesport 11/18/22 @ 6:30 PM on 95.7 FM, WMBA and Trib-Live Network
(File Photo taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Big Mac Stadium in Canonsburg of this 2022 WPIAL Class 4A Semifinals high school football playoff game as the defending champion Quips battle the Tigers. If you can’t...
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: From Home Rule To The Holidays, A Discussion With Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I got to tell you…this is the best time of the year for Aliquippa, man, and I just love this time of year.”. Those words from Aliquippa mayor Dwan B. Walker relayed the current whirlwind of positive change surrounding the city, all while the tradition of Quips football staying in the picture during November returns to reality once again. The mayor made a quick visit to the Beaver County Radio studios on the November 18 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk with Matt Drzik about the latest updates about the city.
beavercountyradio.com
Man’s Love Vs. God’s Love Is Discussed On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
The battle of man’s love and desires against God’s love and desires, as well as the idea of being in this world as opposed to of this world…Pastor Dave Grove examines those tussles in this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Community Light Up Night; December 1, 2022 at 6PM
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa City officials and the Aliquippa Downtown Development Corporation are inviting everyone to join them for the Community’s Light Up Night. The event is Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. in front of the police station.
beavercountyradio.com
Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions This Week in Haysville
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions are underway on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Haysville Borough, Allegheny County. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in both directions at the intersection with River Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, November 18. Crews will conduct pole removal and sign installation work.
beavercountyradio.com
Five Local Teams Looking To Punch Their Tickets To WPIAL Championship
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Before it “all comes down to this”, five Beaver County teams will have make one final push in order to battle for WPIAL gold next week at Acrisure Stadium. Rochester, South Side Beaver, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, and Central Valley are all just 48 minutes away from a trip to Pittsburgh, a date with destiny–and for a couple teams, a rematch to the stars.
beavercountyradio.com
Two New Teachers Hired by Central Valley School Board
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board met on Thursday night, November, 17, 2022 and approved the hiring of Melissa Law and Sydney Smith as special education teachers for the district. Both teachers were present at the meeting and were welcomed by Superintendent Nick Perry and board members.
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Beaver Falls To Get “Merry & Bright” With Annual Christmas Parade On November 26
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Santa Claus is coming (back) to town. That town is Beaver Falls, who will be hosting their annual Christmas Parade–the theme this year is “Merry & Bright” on November 26 at 6:00 PM, with pre-parade festivities and Santa’s post-parade gathering with the city’s citizens taking place at Neighborhood North: Museum Of Play on 14th Street beginning at 3:00 PM and following the parade, respectively. Beaver County Radio will have live coverage of the parade that night as well.
beavercountyradio.com
New Castle Man Charged with Attempted Possession
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on Nov. 1 and unsealed yesterday following his arrest, named 34-year-old Brandon Leroy McConnell as...
beavercountyradio.com
Mercer Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Franklin Township, Beaver County
(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Mercer Road (Route 1006) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, November 16 weather permitting. A portion of Mercer Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning continuously through Friday afternoon, November...
beavercountyradio.com
Ten Members if Beaver Valley Choral Society to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Ten members of the Beaver Valley Choral Society are leaving for a November 28 performance at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall with Distinguished Concerts International New York. From left to right: Row 1 – – Pam George and Judi Contino;. Row 2 – Marjorie Eggenberger, Tess Begley,...
beavercountyradio.com
Clinton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Independence Twp. Charged with DUI
(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported on Thursday, November 17, 2022 that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Route 151, Gringo Road, in Independence Twp., Beaver County at 8:35 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Troopers say that...
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Union @ Rochester 11/18/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com
(File Photo taken by Beaver County radio Staff taken on Oct. 7, 2022. Union beat the Rams 6-0) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bruce Frey and Eddy Crow have the call from Freedom High School of this 2022 WPIAL Class A Semifinals high school football playoff game as the Rams battle the Scotties.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge School Board Approves Retirement of Teacher and Resignations
(Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge School Board approved the retirement of the high school biology teacher Karen DeMarco at Wednesday night’s meeting. The board also approved the resignation of Highland Elementary School Principal Tom McKelvey, and high school Spanish teacher Gloria Correa. Approval was given to purchase McGraw Hill’s 2020...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Hires Four New Teachers, Accepts Two Resignations
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met this week and hired Damon Sims, Jr. as a high school business teacher effective November 2, 2022 Kaden Vandervert was hired as a high school math teacher effective November 16, 2022. The board also approved the hiring of Amanda Beatty who will teach special education, Elena Antonucci as the elementary technology teacher effective on November 24, 2022. Danny Bible was also hired as the high school baseball coach.
beavercountyradio.com
District Attorney David J. Lozier Issues Statement Regarding Death of an Industry Man
(File Photo of Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier) (Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier released a statement about the death of 46-year-old Kenneth Vinyard of Industry. Vinyard died Sunday, November 6, 2022 as he was rendering aid along with an off duty police officer to a shooting victim who was injured outside of Center Township Walmart. The circumstances surrounding Vinyard’s death have been questioned and the district attorney said that his office along with PA State Police are all working to ensure that the investigation is objective and lawful in every way. State Police took over the investigation immediately since a police officer was involved. Speculation of what happened to Mr. Vinyard has been rampant. despite releases from the DA’s office, state and Center Township Police.
beavercountyradio.com
Former Pittsburgh-based Health Services Executive Pleads Guilty in Tax Fraud Scheme
PITTSBURGH, PA – A former Pennsylvania Health Services executive has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Joseph W. Nocito, 80, of Sewickley, Pa. 15143, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United...
beavercountyradio.com
Church Van Stolen in Franklin Twp., Butler County
(Franklin Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin Twp., Butler County at 9:43 AM yesterday, November 16, 2022, for reports of a burglary. Troopers said that they were informed by Church Pastor Benjamin Osterling...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Investigating After Three Female Students Accuse Male Staff Member of Invasion of Privacy
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle said they started investigating last Friday after three female students at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School alleged an invasion of their privacy against an unnamed male school district staff member. Troopers did not detail the allegations but did say the investigation...
