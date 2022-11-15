(File Photo of Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier) (Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier released a statement about the death of 46-year-old Kenneth Vinyard of Industry. Vinyard died Sunday, November 6, 2022 as he was rendering aid along with an off duty police officer to a shooting victim who was injured outside of Center Township Walmart. The circumstances surrounding Vinyard’s death have been questioned and the district attorney said that his office along with PA State Police are all working to ensure that the investigation is objective and lawful in every way. State Police took over the investigation immediately since a police officer was involved. Speculation of what happened to Mr. Vinyard has been rampant. despite releases from the DA’s office, state and Center Township Police.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO