Hoda Kotb says her co-host Jenna Bush Hager‘s underwear-less lifestyle is “gross.” The TODAY With Hoda and Jenna host, 58, made her thoughts very clear on the topic: “First of all, I’ll take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?” she noted to Us Weekly. Savannah Guthrie, 50, also chimed in: “I don’t care. Who’s looking at our butts?” she added.
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
Former "Playboy" Playmate Kymberly Herrin passed away. She played the ghost who "services" Dan Aykroyd in the original "Ghostbusters," and she was BY FAR the hottest chick in ZZ Top's "Legs" video. Ladies and gentlemen, 57-year-old Elizabeth Hurley. It's official: Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to Aussie singer-songwriter Firerose. He...
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
Carrie Underwood loves working out and staying fit. But on Thanksgiving, she "eats a lot," just like the rest of us. She also celebrates it twice because she does the Canadian Thanksgiving a month earlier with her husband Mike Fisher's family. Is Larsa Pippen out with Michael Jordans Son???. Playboy...
Award-winning country artist Luke Bryan’s wife shared a few photos from the hospital on Monday morning (November 14), saying at that time that she’d undergone “unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!”. Caroline clarified in the clip...
Pete Davidson is a hero to many . . . but maybe this is the part of the movie where we discover he's actually a VILLAIN?. TMZ has pointed out that Pete may have violated the BRO CODE. It seems he was friends with Emily Ratajkowski's husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, before they got divorced and HE started hooking up with her.
