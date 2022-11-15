Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Is Simply Stunning in a Sheer Black Gown
Emily Ratajkowski never fails to turn heads when she steps onto the red carpet. She did so Monday night while attending the Swarovski holiday event at New York City's Mark Hotel. The glamorous occasion called for equally glamorous clothing, which the model and My Body author pulled off with the help of a jaw-dropping gown from Los Angeles–based brand Aya Muse. The black halter-neck dress included a sheer bodice, an open back, and a side slit.
Kylie Jenner Wore a Black Corset Gown and a Sheer Catsuit to the Mugler Brooklyn Exhibit Opening
Kylie Jenner leaned into her more high fashion side last night when the reality star attended the opening for the Brooklyn Museum's Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition. Jenner wore two looks for the event, posing first in an exquisite corset gown and bejeweled headpiece from the house's archives before switching into a less leg-restricting sheer black catsuit and white cloak to explore the exhibit. Her hair was changed, too, from an updo to down with pinned curls.
The Many Faces of Blackpink's Jennie Kim
By the time I meet Jennie, she’s been working almost nine hours in front of the camera with the same intensity as when she first walked into the studio. Empowering songs by Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Cardi B have been playing throughout the shoot, which is fitting for a member of the biggest girl group in the world. Jennie and her Blackpink bandmates have redefined “girl power” in the K-pop industry with their dynamic lyrics, edgy music videos, and fierce attitudes. Jennie oozes intensity and assertiveness, striking power poses fervently—almost as if she’s staring down the camera. A part of me was a bit nervous to approach the K-pop idol, who is known to be a serious person.
Blake Lively Gave Rare Look at Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Gorgeous Metallic Gown
Blake Lively has spent most of her fourth pregnancy out of the public eye, but the actress got dressed up and showed off her red carpet maternity style to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at last night's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills. Lively leaned into autumnal metallics, wearing a sleeveless, pleated print gown with turquoise earrings. Her signature long blonde hair was styled down in soft waves.
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports
It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
All About Brad Pitt’s Rumored New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Who He’s Been Dating for ‘a Few Months’
Just weeks after Brad Pitt was rumored to be seeing Emily Ratajkowski (who is now reportedly dating Pete Davidson), the 58-year-old actor may have a different new woman in his life. The Daily Mail ran photos of Pitt at a Bono concert on Sunday night (November 13) with Ines de Ramon, a 32-year-old Swiss jewelry professional. The Daily Mail claimed it was informed by sources that de Ramon was part of Pitt’s team. People, meanwhile, reported that de Ramon works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko. Her LinkedIn lists her position as vice president of the company.
Emily Ratajkowski On The Downside Of The #MeToo Movement And Teaching Son Sly About Empathy
DefaultEmily Ratajkowski On What Everyone Got Wrong Following The #MeToo Movement DefaultEmily Ratajkowski On What Everyone Got Wrong Following The #MeToo Movement. If you're ever in need of an intelligent woman to recommend a list of books that are sure to enlighten, provide a moment of deep introspection, and new perspectives on the world, may we suggest Emily Ratajkowski?
Gwen Stefani's New Backcombed 1960s Bob Is Her Best Hairstyle To Date
When it comes to hair transformations Gwen Stefani has had her fair share, but her latest might just be our favourite yet. The singer debuted her new 1960s inspired bob on The Voice and we don't know about you, but we're already reaching for my backcombing brush and hairspray. Gwen's...
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Eva Mendes Gets Sweet Tattoo Honouring Ryan Gosling, Suggests They May Be Married
Eleven years into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes is still finding ways to keep the romance alive. This morning, the Hitch star—who was raised by Cuban parents in Miami—shared a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her new inner-wrist tattoo. The design spells 'de Gosling' and is evidently a sweet ode to the actress's longtime love.
Emily Ratajkowski Hints She Isn’t Exclusively Dating Pete Davidson on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski used her TikTok to cheekily make one thing clear: she isn’t looking for a serious, exclusive relationship with anyone right now, not even Pete Davidson, whom she was photographed hugging Wednesday evening amid dating reports. Ratajkowski shared a video of her lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”
Eva Mendes Hints That She and Ryan Gosling Have Been Secretly Married for Years
Eva Mendes isn’t one to talk much about her relationship status with Ryan Gosling, her partner of 11 years, but she did offer a pretty big hint that the two may have gotten secretly married years ago. Mendes was on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show today, where she was asked about her “de Gosling” tattoo she flaunted on her Instagram this week. As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, in Hispanic culture, many women often add their husband’s last name to their own, using “de” (“of” in English). Thus, “de Gosling” translates to “of Gosling.”
Shelf Life: Paulina Porizkova
Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
Emma Roberts' Pastel Tinsel Hair Extensions Are Giving Us Primary School Disco Flashbacks
Picture this, it's year five and you've just got into double figures, you got the dress you wanted from Tammy Girl/New Look 915, your glitter polish is on and your heel is at least two inches. But something... is missing. The school disco is that evening and you've poured over Shout magazine for every piece of style and fashion advice, and how to artfully look away from the lush classmate you have a crush on, but you haven't quite reached perfection.
Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence on How Ticketmaster Handled the Eras Tour: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Swifties went through it this week trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras tour during its presale for “verified fans.” They struggled with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster site, its long queues, and site bugs. And Ticketmaster gave them more reason to be outraged when it announced yesterday that it was canceling the general public sale of tickets, set to begin today, due to “overwhelming demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”
Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
Are Luxury Baseball Caps Fashion’s Newest Flex?
Closets overflowing with Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton will always signal a high fashion pedigree—but lately, there’s one piece that’s become even more of a cult status symbol, with an endearing subversive twist: the baseball cap. The accessory certainly isn’t new, but its presence has expanded...
The Princess Diaries 3
It's hard to believe that The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement arrived way back in August 2004. While the past 18 years have just flown by, fans of the real-life fairytale franchise have never given up hope for a third Princess Diaries movie. And 2022 feels as fitting a time as any to bestow the world with some good news.
How and When to Tune In to Fleishman Is In Trouble
The pre-pandemic New York of 2016 is back in our lives again, at least in Fleishman Is In Trouble, the new FX series based on celebrated journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name. In the wry drama, Jesse Eisenberg stars as Toby Fleishman, a recent divorcee hooked on hook-up apps whose ex-wife, the calculated publicist Rachel (Claire Danes), goes radio-silent without warning. She drops the kids off at Toby’s apartment and leaves for a retreat, only for days to pass without a second word from her. Lizzy Caplan stars as narrator Libby Epstein, a college friend of Toby’s who captures the ecstasy and agony of Toby’s newly realized freedom—in a voice not altogether different from Brodesser-Akner’s own. Read the book first if you can; tune in once the existential dread takes hold.
Megan Fox Congratulated Her Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on His Grammy Nom in the Most Megan Way
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Machine Gun Kelly became a Grammy nominee yesterday, with his album Mainstream Sellout getting a Best Rock Album nod. And his fiancée Megan Fox took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the feat in adoring—and very Megan Fox—fashion. Fox wrote, “WOW congratulations to my Grammy nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer. You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this.”
