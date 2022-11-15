ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
R.A. Heim

Up to $6,700 could be coming to you in stimulus money

Photo of money spread outPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Did you get all of your stimulus money from the IRS?. It's definitely worth checking as the IRS says that there are are many unclaimed stimulus checks that are worth between $1,500 and $6,700. If you have a loved one that doesn't normally file taxes or even if you haven't filed taxes, this could apply to you.
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
COLORADO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days

Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
R.A. Heim

Stimulus payment coming to many individuals

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As costs keep rising in Massachusetts, the state is getting hit harder than many other states. For example, electric costs in Massachusetts are up 14.5% compared to 11% nationally and natural gas is up 27% compared to 21.6% nationally. (source) But here's some good news: you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
R.A. Heim

New stimulus check for many Illinois residents

photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.
ILLINOIS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Automatic student loan forgiveness payments begin processing Nov. 14

Approximately 8 million student loan borrowers who are eligible for automatic loan forgiveness will see their loans discharged beginning Nov. 14, the Department of Education has announced. “You don’t need to take any action if you are interested in receiving federal student loan debt relief,” an email from the Education...

