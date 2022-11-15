Read full article on original website
Related
Lions rout Giants for third straight win; Jamaal Williams scores three touchdowns
The Detroit Lions have thrusted themselves into the NFC playoff picture as they won their third straight game, defeating the New York Giants on the road Sunday.
You Won't Believe What This Fan Asked Kevin Durant To Do
The Brooklyn Nets shared a hilarious video of Kevin Durant autographing a fan's forehead.
Robert Saleh: Jets' nearly-invisible second-half offense was 'dogs–t' in crushing loss to Pats
New England held the Jets to just two total yards of net offense in the second half, and still needed a punt return TD with less than 30 seconds left to win 10-3.
Comments / 0