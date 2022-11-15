Read full article on original website
Seeking first win at FSU since 2012, Gators expecting a battle from 'Noles
During the non-conference portion of the schedule, the Gators will play a considerable amount of neutral-site contests, including the Phil Knight Legacy from Nov. 24-27, a jaunt to Tampa to face Ohio University on Dec. 14 as well as the Jumpman Invitational against Oklahoma on Dec. 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Live Updates: FSU vs. Florida - Pregame Notes
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball hosts Florida on Friday evening at 8 p.m. in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will be shown on the ACC...
Insider Q&A: Florida's multi-pronged rushing offense could provide tough test for Vanderbilt
Can Vanderbilt build upon its first SEC win under coach Clark Lea? To do that, the Commodores this time will have to beat a team that is actually trending in a positive direction, unlike Kentucky. Florida comes to town for a Saturday showdown hoping to extend its winning streak to three games behind quarterback Anthony Richardson and an offense that ranks among the SEC's better units.
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
FSU Soccer Pulls Away in Second Half to Top LSU in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer (15-2-3) topped LSU (10-4-7) 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles netted a trio of goals in the second half to continue their quest for the program's fourth National Title. FSU is now 53-2-1 in the NCAA Tournament at home.
Florida commits in action on Friday night
The high school football season has moved into the post season, as many commits in the Florida Gators recruiting classes chase that State Championship. Swamp247 gives a look at where commits will be in action tonight. 4-star QB Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg (CA) is in the second round of the...
Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal
Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
Late Kick: Who's winning the recruiting battle between Mario Cristobal and Billy Napier?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the recruiting battle between Miami and Florida.
