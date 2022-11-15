ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU vs. Florida - Pregame Notes

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball hosts Florida on Friday evening at 8 p.m. in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will be shown on the ACC...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Insider Q&A: Florida's multi-pronged rushing offense could provide tough test for Vanderbilt

Can Vanderbilt build upon its first SEC win under coach Clark Lea? To do that, the Commodores this time will have to beat a team that is actually trending in a positive direction, unlike Kentucky. Florida comes to town for a Saturday showdown hoping to extend its winning streak to three games behind quarterback Anthony Richardson and an offense that ranks among the SEC's better units.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida commits in action on Friday night

The high school football season has moved into the post season, as many commits in the Florida Gators recruiting classes chase that State Championship. Swamp247 gives a look at where commits will be in action tonight. 4-star QB Jaden Rashada - Pittsburg (CA) is in the second round of the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal

Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy