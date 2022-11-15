ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan

As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
ALLEGAN, MI
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI

The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
PORTAGE, MI
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever

Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?

No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?

UPDATE: The person wearing the varsity jacket, who's also the artist responsible for a stunningly anthropomorphic snowman, is indeed an Eaton Rapids High School student. Her name is Amanda Zeller, and she's a varsity track and soccer star for the Greyhounds. Her dad, Phil Zeller, confirmed his daughter as the subject of Wednesday's viral Twitter sensation from the CMU-WMU football game, writing the following on Facebook:
EATON RAPIDS, MI
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961

What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows

Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
WALKER, MI
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
Albion College Grad Takes A Stroll In Outer Space

Albion College’s astronaut Josh Cassada took a stroll in outer space Tuesday, November 15th. The Class of ‘95 graduate joined fellow space traveler Frank Rubio to install the final ISS Rollout Solar Array bracket on the Starboard Truss at the International Space Station. The excursion was the first spacewalk for both astronauts and lasted a whopping 7 hours and 11 minutes.
ALBION, MI
Former Bronco QB Leads Pack of Midwest College Football XFL Players

Former Western Michigan University quarterback Kaleb Eleby was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in this year's XFL Draft. Eleby was one of two Broncos picked and they weren't the only players from the midwest. Players from Indiana, Purdue, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan, and many more schools within the midwest...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation

What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

