‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
The Road to SCRIPPS National Spelling Bee Is Coming Through Kalamazoo
I've always thought I was a pretty decent speller. I even won a classroom spelling bee when I was in the 6th grade.. the word was Vacuum... and I was the only one that remembered the second "U" in the word, and didn't put an "E" at the end. But...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Watch This 1980s Promotional Video For Kalamazoo County
I recently came across a movie that was no doubt a film strip played in a school and after watching it, there's no doubt it got the treatment I gave film strips in middle school. Don't get me wrong, as an adult I love this kind of stuff, but when...
Eliza, in Kalamazoo, is 4 Months Old & Needs a New, Safe Home
This week, for Dog Days, we met a gorgeous kitten named Eliza. Eliza, who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, was surrendered by her owner because there were too many cats in the home. With that being said, she's a little shy around people because she hasn't experienced...
Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?
No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?
UPDATE: The person wearing the varsity jacket, who's also the artist responsible for a stunningly anthropomorphic snowman, is indeed an Eaton Rapids High School student. Her name is Amanda Zeller, and she's a varsity track and soccer star for the Greyhounds. Her dad, Phil Zeller, confirmed his daughter as the subject of Wednesday's viral Twitter sensation from the CMU-WMU football game, writing the following on Facebook:
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Voice of Ash Ketchum Says Grand Rapids Man Has Best Ash Costume of All
Grand Rapids area geeks gathered over the weekend at the Grand Rapids Comic Con. Hordes of people who love everything anime, comic, and sci-fi gathered inside DeVos Hall to celebrate everything they love, with some of their celebrities that they worship. And one of the coolest celebrities that made their...
Light Up Kalamazoo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Albion College Grad Takes A Stroll In Outer Space
Albion College’s astronaut Josh Cassada took a stroll in outer space Tuesday, November 15th. The Class of ‘95 graduate joined fellow space traveler Frank Rubio to install the final ISS Rollout Solar Array bracket on the Starboard Truss at the International Space Station. The excursion was the first spacewalk for both astronauts and lasted a whopping 7 hours and 11 minutes.
Otsego Ski Resort Installing New High Speed Ski Lift Ahead of Opening Day
As our license plates proclaim, Michigan truly is a water winter wonderland! According to Pure Michigan, there are over 40 ski resorts in operation right here in the Great Lakes State. Whether you prefer to ski or snowboard, now that that white fluffy stuff is falling from the sky here...
Former Bronco QB Leads Pack of Midwest College Football XFL Players
Former Western Michigan University quarterback Kaleb Eleby was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in this year's XFL Draft. Eleby was one of two Broncos picked and they weren't the only players from the midwest. Players from Indiana, Purdue, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan, and many more schools within the midwest...
Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation
What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
