Europe’s Goal to Transition to Renewables Seems to Be Waning — Is That the Case?
Non-renewable energy has become increasingly expensive and difficult to secure — this is mostly because of Russia's invasion on Ukraine. That said, now would a great time to transition to renewable energy. However, in the last few months, it seems like Europe is no longer striving to make the transition. So is that really the case? Is Europe no longer trying to transition to renewable energy?
As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever
For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
Who Founded Just Stop Oil, the Civil Resistance Climate Group Throwing Soup at Art?
Since its founding in early 2022, the climate coalition Just Stop Oil has staged numerous protests, for which thousands of its volunteers have been arrested, all in the name of climate action. But this week, the organization announced that it would be stopping its series of protests that were blocking the M25, a major highway in the U.K. That said, who owns Just Stop Oil, and what exactly is the group’s mission?
Yes, There Are Glaciers in Africa — Though They May Soon Disappear
Many tend to associate glaciers with the Arctic and Alaska, however, there are actually glaciers all over the world. In fact, a UN report recently came to light, stating that because of rising temperatures and climate change, glaciers in Africa may soon cease to exist. This report is indicative of...
These Small Composting Companies Are Fighting Food Waste Across the U.S.
One of the easiest ways to reduce your personal waste output is by composting all your food scraps — such as veggie peels, stale bread, and plate scrapings — instead of throwing them in the trash. And yes, this is possible even if you aren’t able to compost at home, because there are so many compost companies.
California’s Proposed Solar Tariff Incentivizes Low-Income Households to Transition
Even though we love that California has surpassed every other U.S. state with rooftop solar power, the current system is putting low income residents at a huge disadvantage. Right now, solar users can sell extra energy back to the grid, and even though it encourages more people to transition, it makes power more expensive for those who can't afford rooftop panels.
Do Vegan College Campuses Exist? This U.K. University Just Went Plant-Based
While college dining halls tend to get a bad rep, they've definitely been improving over the years. With more and more plant-based folks attending university, it comes as no surprise that vegan options on campus are becoming increasingly ubiquitous. But are there fully any vegan college campuses?. Article continues below...
The Monarch Butterfly Annual Migration Has Started — Where They Go, and How to Help Them
U.S. monarch butterflies have officially embarked on their annual migration south, from the U.S. to Mexico, to evade chilly winter temperatures. And even though it may seem like there are hoards of monarchs, especially if you've encountered any sleeping monarch clusters in trees or bushes, the beautiful creature's populations are sadly plummeting. But fortunately, there are many ways to ensure monarchs survive their yearly migration.
The Population Has Officially Hit 8 Billion. Here's How This Could Impact Climate Change
Remember that scene in The Princess Diaries where a rain-soaked Mia makes a dramatic speech accepting the queendom of Genovia, and states that there are 7 billion people in the world? Well, two decades later, that’s not true anymore, as the global population has officially hit 8 billion people. But exactly when did the population reach 8 billion?
New Mayor of Los Angeles Promises to “Solve Homelessness” — What Are Available Solutions?
While some might have mixed feelings about the the 2022 election results, depending on your location and political party, California Democrats are elated regarding the new mayor-elect. Karen Bass happens to be the very first woman to lead the West Coast city, and thus far, she has made a number of intriguing promises — including a vow to solve homelessness in the country's second largest city.
New Zealand Looks to Lower Animal Farming Impact by Removing Methane From Cow Burps
One of the most pollutive industries in the world is, without a doubt, animal agriculture. From wasting large amounts of water to taking down forested land, animal farms take a major toll on surrounding ecosystems and the planet as a whole. But right now, scientists are seeking out ways to lower the environment impact of cow burps in New Zealand — specifically in regards to methane emissions.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Human Composting Can Actually Be More Affordable Than a Traditional Burial — Here's the Price Breakdown
As human composting becomes legal in more states across the U.S., more and more facilities are opening to offer the service as an alternative to traditional burial and cremation. With the process on the rise, you might be wondering, how much is human composting? Is this end-of-life process more expensive than a typical funeral?
Russian official says he hopes US can agree to prisoner exchange for ‘Merchant of Death’
Russia expressed a more positive attitude about the potential prisoner exchange with the U.S. for a convicted arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”. The Russian news agency Interfax reported Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the Kremlin hopes the chances...
ICE agents force-fed a hunger-striking asylum seeker by pushing a tube through his nose, video obtained by The Intercept appears to show
ICE has previously been accused of force-feeding hunger-striking detainees. "This is not humanity," one detainee told The Intercept.
Climate Activists Barricade Airports in 13 Countries, Demanding Governments Ban Private Jets
As world leaders, activists, and many other notable people in the climate space gather in Egypt this week for COP27, many climate activists chose to do something a little different than attending the international climate change conference. Instead, hundreds — if not thousands — of activists from around the world staged a series of protests this week, demanding that world leaders ban private jets.
Sponge Cities May Be the Way of the Future in Flood-Prone Areas, From China to Florida
As the climate crisis continues to rage on — and world leaders continue to greenwash their efforts to tackle it — adaptation to climate change becomes more important than ever. And one proposed way of doing this is building more sponge cities, something that is already happening across China.
Fact Check: Is Iran Really Sentencing 15,000 Protesters to Death?
This week, many celebrities and media organizations shared that Iran was sentencing 15,000 protesters to death. However, with a lack of verified reports on this, many began to wonder: is Iran really executing protesters?. Article continues below advertisement. Anti-hijab protests began in Iran in September, in response to Iran’s morality...
