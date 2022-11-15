ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Protect Your Home With Enchanted Railroad Spikes

By Diana Logan
Here's how.

We all want our homes to be our fortresses, a place of safety and refuge for our family. For some, this means doorbell cameras and strong locks. For others, this means protection spells . This woman advises protecting your home with railroad spikes that have undergone several ritual processes. The use of railroad spikes in magic is long-documented. The items are seen as “anchors” like horseshoes are, fixing you to a given patch of land. Additionally, iron has long been seen as a way to repel negative energy or unwanted spirits.

If you are interested in this process, which derives from hoodoo practice, here’s how you do it.

First, take four railroad spikes, which can be easily found at your local rail yard or bought online. Soak the spikes in rum or Florida water.

(Florida water, to the uninitiated, is not water from Florida. Rather, it is a type of perfume with citrus and floral notes that was named for the mythical “Fountain of Youth” that the conquistador Ponce deLeon searched for in Florida. It has been a part of several indigenous and Southern spiritual practices for a long time, bought both commercially and made by hand.)

The liquid has got to be alcohol-based and flammable.

After soaking, light them on firer purification and to activate the spell. Then, pound a railroad spike into the earth in each of the four corners of your property. (If you live in an apartment, you can simply place them there.

Done!

