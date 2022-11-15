Read full article on original website
Heavy hearted Idaho football heads to Pocatello for Battle of the Domes on Saturday, needs a win against Idaho State to help playoff chances
MOSCOW, Idaho — It is a somber mood in Moscow, Idaho as the community continues to deal with the shocking news of the death of four students this past weekend. The Idaho football team is coming off of a loss to UC Davis and several players were acquainted with the victims of this tragedy.
Hundreds gather in Coeur d'Alene for candlelight vigil to honor 4 students killed near University of Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Whether people personally knew these four University of Idaho students or are just touched by their sudden passing, hundreds gathered in Coeur d'Alene to honor the lives of Maggie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Local police say they still don't have a...
'You will be greatly missed' | Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Friday Night Football: Previewing each 2022 state championship game
BOISE, Idaho — After three months of non-stop competition, the Gem State's top prep teams are set to battle for an Idaho high school football state championship this weekend. Rigby Trojans vs. Meridian Warriors. Rigby looks to win its second-straight title Friday night under the lights of Albertsons Stadium....
Texas Gov. Abbott says he's now sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Nov. 15 that the State of Texas has started busing migrants to Philadelphia, adding the city to a list of places already receiving migrants from Texas. Philadelphia will now be the fourth U.S. city Abbott has sent migrants to after buses of...
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
