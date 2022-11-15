ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovg1k_0jBhRgnZ00

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.

The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.

Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”

The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits” through her eponymous foundation and other avenues.

The Antonino D’Ambrosio-directed documentary will be in competition at the festival and available via DOCNYC's website for a week after, before airing on television Jan. 24 as part of PBS' “American Masters” series.

Flack also plans to publish a children's book co-written with Tonya Bolden, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music,” that month. The North Carolina-born, Virginia-raised Flack is the daughter of pianists and classically trained herself — her talent won her a full ride to Howard University at just 15.

“I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack was quoted in the release. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.”

The documentary's television debut and book's publication kick off 2023, which also will see the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of her fourth album, “Killing Me Softly,” with a reissue. Her label for the first three decades of her career, Atlantic Records, is also celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Flack had a stroke in 2016 and spoke to The Associated Press a little over two years later about returning to performing. When asked if she’d sing one of her old hits at a then-upcoming event, she quickly retorted: “There’s no such thing as an old hit,” preferring the term “classic” instead.

“I could sing any number of songs that I’ve recorded through the years, easily, I could sing them, but I’m going to pick those songs that move me,” Flack said. “Now that’s hard to do. To be moved, to be moved constantly by your own songs."

———

This story was first published on Nov. 14, 2022. It was updated on Nov. 15, 2022 to correct the title of one of her songs. It's “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” not “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
extratv

Taylor Dayne Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Life Is Precious’

Singer Taylor Dayne, 60, is opening up about her recent battle with colon cancer. The star spoke with “Good Morning America,” telling the outlet, "Life is precious." Dayne said she had been getting colonoscopies twice per year after some benign polyps were found in the past. At her...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
thedigitalfix.com

Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message

In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
ComicBook

John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
The Associated Press

Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experience as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.” When he recounted his life to students, he told them, “Don’t ever hate,” Hancock said. “He didn’t let hate overcome the beauty in this world.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Playmate who starred in Ghostbusters, dies at 65

Kymberly Herrin, a former Playboy Playmate who appeared in Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 65.On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara News-Press said in an obituary that Herrin died “peacefully” on 28 October 2022 in Santa Barbara, California, where she lived until her death.During her lifetime, Herrin made a name for herself as a model, with her obituary noting that she graced the covers of dozens of magazines. She also made appearances in several movies, including the 1984 film Ghostbusters, which saw her appear as a ghost during a scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz, and Romancing the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
EW.com

Diss the season: Mariah Carey loses 'Queen of Christmas' trademark dispute to Elizabeth Chan

The U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board didn't make Mariah Carey's wish come truuuuuuuuuuuue, meaning she cannot claim ownership of the title "Queen of Christmas." Elizabeth Chan, known as the world's only full-time Christmas recording artist, blocked Carey's attempt to trademark the honorific, as well as the songbird's concurrent attempts to register the trademarks "Princess Christmas" and "QOC."
Radio Ink

Jim Bohannon Dies at 78

Jim Bohannon, a Washington-based, right-of-center radio host whose namesake program was syndicated coast-to-coast by Westwood One, died on Saturday at the age of 78. The cause of death was cancer, the Washington Examiner newspaper reported. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House, according to an obituary published online.
OREGON STATE
People

'Survivor: Nicaragua' Contestant Dan Lembo Dead at 75

Dan Lembo, a contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, has died. He was 75. Lembo died at his Manhattan home on Sept. 3, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided. His loved ones remembered him as a "charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant" who "loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old."
MANHATTAN, NY
People

Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Undergoes 'Unexpected' Hip Surgery

Caroline Bryan is on the mend after an unexpected visit to the hospital. Caroline, the wife of country superstar Luke Bryan, revealed on Instagram Monday that she underwent "unexpected hip surgery," and was recovering with the help of her friends. "Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded...
FRANKLIN, TN
HollywoodLife

Hoda Kotb Reacts To Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Gross’ Underwear Confession: ‘What The Hell?’

Hoda Kotb says her co-host Jenna Bush Hager‘s underwear-less lifestyle is “gross.” The TODAY With Hoda and Jenna host, 58, made her thoughts very clear on the topic: “First of all, I’ll take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?” she noted to Us Weekly. Savannah Guthrie, 50, also chimed in: “I don’t care. Who’s looking at our butts?” she added.
ABC News

ABC News

909K+
Followers
192K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy