20 richest television hosts in the world

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago

'Welcome to the show...'

(Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Hosting a television show—not a bad gig, right? That's especially correct when you see the dollars connected to some of the various TV show hosts that have starred on the small screen for years, from Oprah to David Letterman and Jay Leno. Check out the 20 richest TV hosts in 2022 below:

20. Craig Ferguson

Shows: "Celebrity Name Game" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" Net worth: $8.5 Million

19. Anderson Cooper

Shows: "Anderson Cooper 360," other CNN broadcasts Net worth: $11 Million

18. James Corden

Shows: "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Net worth: $12 Million

17. Jimmy Kimmel

Shows: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Comedy Central’s The Man Show" Net worth: $35 Million

16. Chelsea Handler

Shows: "Chelsea Lately" Net worth: $40 Million

15. Stephen Colbert

Shows: "The Colbert Report" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Net worth:
$45 Million

14. Wendy Willams

Shows: "The Wendy Willams Show" Net worth: $60 Million

13. Jon Stewart

Shows: "The Daily Show" and "The Problem with Jon Stewart" Net worth: $80 Million

12. Bill O’Reilly

Shows: "The O'Reilly Factor" Net worth: $85 Million

11. Conan O’Brien

Shows: "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "Conan" Net worth: $85 Million

10. Tyra Banks

Shows: "America's Next Top Model" Net worth: $90 Million

9. Steve Harvey

Shows: "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," "Family Feud"and Miss Universe competition Net worth: $120 Million

8. Sean Hannity

Shows: "Hannity," other FOX news broadcasts Net worth: $220 Million

7. Ryan Seacrest

Shows: "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Net worth: $380 Million

6. Jay Leno

Shows: "The Tonight Show" and "The Jay Leno Show" Net worth: $400 Million

5. David Letterman

Shows: "Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night with David Letterman" and "My Next Guest with David Letterman" Net worth: $400 million

4. Dr. Phil McGraw

Shows: "Dr. Phil" Net worth: $400 Million

3. Judy Sheindlin

Shows: "Judge Judy" Net worth: $420 Million

2. Ellen DeGeneres

Shows: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Net worth: $450 Million

1. Oprah Winfrey

Shows: "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Net worth: $3.2 Billion

