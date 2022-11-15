20 richest television hosts in the world
'Welcome to the show...'Hosting a television show—not a bad gig, right? That's especially correct when you see the dollars connected to some of the various TV show hosts that have starred on the small screen for years, from Oprah to David Letterman and Jay Leno. Check out the 20 richest TV hosts in 2022 below:
20. Craig FergusonShows: "Celebrity Name Game" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" Net worth: $8.5 Million
19. Anderson CooperShows: "Anderson Cooper 360," other CNN broadcasts Net worth: $11 Million
18. James CordenShows: "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Net worth: $12 Million
17. Jimmy KimmelShows: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Comedy Central’s The Man Show" Net worth: $35 Million
16. Chelsea HandlerShows: "Chelsea Lately" Net worth: $40 Million
15. Stephen ColbertShows: "The Colbert Report" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Net worth: $45 Million
14. Wendy WillamsShows: "The Wendy Willams Show" Net worth: $60 Million
13. Jon StewartShows: "The Daily Show" and "The Problem with Jon Stewart" Net worth: $80 Million
12. Bill O’ReillyShows: "The O'Reilly Factor" Net worth: $85 Million
11. Conan O’BrienShows: "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "Conan" Net worth: $85 Million
10. Tyra BanksShows: "America's Next Top Model" Net worth: $90 Million
9. Steve HarveyShows: "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," "Family Feud"and Miss Universe competition Net worth: $120 Million
8. Sean HannityShows: "Hannity," other FOX news broadcasts Net worth: $220 Million
7. Ryan SeacrestShows: "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Net worth: $380 Million
6. Jay LenoShows: "The Tonight Show" and "The Jay Leno Show" Net worth: $400 Million
5. David LettermanShows: "Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night with David Letterman" and "My Next Guest with David Letterman" Net worth: $400 million
4. Dr. Phil McGrawShows: "Dr. Phil" Net worth: $400 Million
3. Judy SheindlinShows: "Judge Judy" Net worth: $420 Million
2. Ellen DeGeneresShows: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Net worth: $450 Million
1. Oprah WinfreyShows: "The Oprah Winfrey Show" Net worth: $3.2 Billion
