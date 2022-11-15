IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on social media Friday morning. “First, I would like to especially thank Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Craig and the Texas A&M coaching staff for being the first team to offer me,” Watkins said. “ I appreciate all the love from the wonderful Texas A&M alumni. After further discussions with my dad, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and open up my commitment. Texas A&M will always be in my top choices. Gig ‘Em!”

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO