Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
Instant Analysis - Discussing USC's take down of UCLA 48-45 in an instant classic plus Lincoln Riley presser

The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans (10-1) faced off against No. 16 UCLA (8-3) Saturday night in the Rose Bowl. After another sluggish start for the Trojans, falling behind 14-0, Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Austin Jones and the rest of the USC offense caught fire scoring 48 points in the final three periods and the defense forced four turnovers including Korey Foreman's game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
Mark Stoops contract extension: Kentucky football coach reportedly signs deal with big raise, increased buyout

Mark Stoops has another contract extension, according to reports Sunday. Stoops signed a new deal "earlier this month that includes a big raise and increased buyout if he leaves the program," according to the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader's Jon Hale. Stoops is now under contract through June 2031 with a salary of $8.6 million per year, up from $6.35 million, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.
LEXINGTON, KY
After early A&M pledge, 5-star sophomore WR Winston Watkins reopens recruitment

IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on social media Friday morning. “First, I would like to especially thank Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Craig and the Texas A&M coaching staff for being the first team to offer me,” Watkins said. “ I appreciate all the love from the wonderful Texas A&M alumni. After further discussions with my dad, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and open up my commitment. Texas A&M will always be in my top choices. Gig ‘Em!”
BRADENTON, FL
