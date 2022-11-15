Read full article on original website
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
Newly-offered QB Connor Moberly talks about "dream weekend"
It doesn't get much better than the weekend junior Southeast Polk quarterback Connor Moberly has been having. A rising star in the class of 2024, Moberly helped lead a.
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson lays out timeline on decision on future
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson details his decision to participate in Senior Day festivities and when he plans to make a decision on his future.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Brian Kelly proud of 'mental toughness' LSU showed in game team was supposed to win
Brian Kelly wanted to be very deliberate in his message to LSU during its “Mental Edge” meeting. It’s a meeting that’s held right before the team leaves the hotel for the stadium on Saturdays and Kelly had an end goal in mind with how he wanted to approach his message with this team.
FSU in the National Stats, Week 12: Dare we say, elite?
Florida State is 8-3 on the season, pushing to be a Top 15 team nationally, and is steadily moving up in the national statistics that we track each week. The Seminoles are solidified as a Top 10 offense and defense at this stage in the 2022 campaign. Some would argue...
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
Instant Analysis - Discussing USC's take down of UCLA 48-45 in an instant classic plus Lincoln Riley presser
The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans (10-1) faced off against No. 16 UCLA (8-3) Saturday night in the Rose Bowl. After another sluggish start for the Trojans, falling behind 14-0, Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Austin Jones and the rest of the USC offense caught fire scoring 48 points in the final three periods and the defense forced four turnovers including Korey Foreman's game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Bo Nix guts out four quarters to push Ducks one step closer to Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — There aren't many football situations Bo Nix hasn't faced during his playing days. Sweating an injury up until kickoff had been one of them prior to Saturday night's 20-17 win over 10th-ranked Utah. Nix practiced sparingly this week while mending an ankle injury suffered late in...
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
Mark Stoops contract extension: Kentucky football coach reportedly signs deal with big raise, increased buyout
Mark Stoops has another contract extension, according to reports Sunday. Stoops signed a new deal "earlier this month that includes a big raise and increased buyout if he leaves the program," according to the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader's Jon Hale. Stoops is now under contract through June 2031 with a salary of $8.6 million per year, up from $6.35 million, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini.
Buckeye 4-star LB offer ‘super excited’ about return to Ohio State for The Game and extended stay
A top young linebacker the Buckeyes offered in June says he is “super excited” about his extended stay at Ohio State this week.
After early A&M pledge, 5-star sophomore WR Winston Watkins reopens recruitment
IMG Academy wide receiver Winston Watkins has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on social media Friday morning. “First, I would like to especially thank Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Craig and the Texas A&M coaching staff for being the first team to offer me,” Watkins said. “ I appreciate all the love from the wonderful Texas A&M alumni. After further discussions with my dad, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and open up my commitment. Texas A&M will always be in my top choices. Gig ‘Em!”
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks beating UMass
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against UMass. The team goes to 4-7 on the season and faces LSU next weekend in their final contest of the 2022 campaign.
Seminole Showtime: Jacobs with an INT, Nichelson dominates, Kam Davis with valiant effort in loss
FSU 4-star wide receiver commit Vandrevius Jacobs finished with seven receptions for 108 yards and a TD. He also had an interception, playing defensive back for Vero Beach (Fla.) in their playoff win on Friday night. Here are some of his highlight plays:
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
Royal Links Golf Tours Bearcat Brunch S1 E 12 Temple
David Simone and Jeff Howell are back for another Bearcat Brunch, this week discussing the win over the Temple Owls. They also take a look around the NCAA and update #BearcatsInTheNFL.
JUCO OL enjoys 'electric' official visit to South Carolina
About two weeks after Keyshawn Blackstock picked up an offer from South Carolina, the junior college offensive lineman was on campus for an official visit.
Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss is doing all it can to keep Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Rebels' loss at Arkansas and how Ole Miss has approached the Lane Kiffin situation...
