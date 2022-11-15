Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: community comes together for Christmas tree lighting ceremony
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Warner Robins community joined Mayor Patrick and city council members in the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday. Residents enjoyed live music, pictures with Santa, and other holiday treats that arrive during this time of year. It was a time for families to...
wgxa.tv
City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
wgxa.tv
Piedmont cuts ribbon on 2nd Urgent Care in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have come together to cut the ribbon on a brand new Urgent Care center in Macon, the second under the Piedmont banner in the city. “We are excited to add our second clinic to...
wgxa.tv
Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list
A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
wgxa.tv
Earthquake recorded in west Bibb County Thursday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An earthquake was recorded in Bibb County Thursday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened in the western part of Bibb County at 12:54 a.m. Thursday night. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake was centered 13 miles west of downtown Macon. The...
wgxa.tv
Overturned semi-truck impacting travel along I-75 in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer is impacting traffic along I-75 in Macon Friday morning. The wreck involves an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound at the Bass Road interchange. The truck is in the exit ramp median. Travel is impacted, but traffic is flowing, although slower than normal.
wgxa.tv
Numbered markers being added along Ocmulgee River in Macon as new safety measure
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders are taking new steps to ensure additional safety at Amerson River Park. In a media release, it was announced that the Parks and Beautification Department is partnering with the Macon-Bibb County FIre Department to add markers along the Ocmulgee River. Officials say...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. P&Z plans code revisions, questions Bloomfield private club
The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
wgxa.tv
Separated by 37,000 votes, Warnock makes his rounds around Middle Georgia ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- From the pulpit to the polls, Senator Raphael Warnock is preaching: Every vote matters. "Don't just pray with your lips pray with your legs, show up," Warnock exclaimed to a congressional crowd in Macon. In his second bid to maintain his seat as senator, the reverend...
wgxa.tv
A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School Board approves new school for north Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County School District has approved the construction of a new school in north Macon. Approved at Thursday night's Bibb County Board of Education meeting, the District has announced plans to build a new Springdale Elementary School. The approved plan calls for the new...
wgxa.tv
WorkSource Macon-Bibb and Learning Alliance host telecommunications Career Exploration Day
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As more and more Americans begin to rely on high-speed internet and wireless connectivity, training for jobs in related fields is becoming more necessary and easily accessible and WorkSource Macon-Bibb is partnering with 5G installation training provider Learning Alliance to do its part to bring that highly needed training to the Midstate.
wgxa.tv
MWA votes to hire Ron Shipman as interim executive director
After about 20 minutes in executive session Thursday evening, the Macon Water Authority unanimously voted to hire retired Georgia Power executive Ron Shipman as interim executive director. Shipman’s name was submitted for consideration in late October, but the authority waited the required 14-day waiting period before voting to offer Shipman...
wgxa.tv
Westside High School goes virtual for remainder of the week
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Westside High School is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week following an incident with a man with a gun who fled campus on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County School District, students and faculty of Westside High School should...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police investigating fatal wreck on Watson Blvd.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Warner Robins is under investigation. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Watson Blvd. at U.S. Highway 41. Investigators say 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger on Watson Blvd....
wgxa.tv
A church in Dublin is giving away free meals and Thanksgiving food boxes
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jefferson Street Baptist Church in Dublin wants the whole community to know that no one needs to eat alone or go without this Thanksgiving season. On Wednesday night, the church will be serving hot meal plates to-go and food boxes for Thanksgiving, all for free. You...
wgxa.tv
BSO: Suspect caught after hours-long manhunt following gun on Macon school campus
UPDATE: 8:40 P.M. Thursday- We are getting a new look at the moment Hardwick was captured and taken into custody by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m. Thursday - New details have been released about Wednesday's manhunt following an incident at Westside High School. The Bibb County School...
Comments / 0