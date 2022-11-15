ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Piedmont cuts ribbon on 2nd Urgent Care in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have come together to cut the ribbon on a brand new Urgent Care center in Macon, the second under the Piedmont banner in the city. “We are excited to add our second clinic to...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list

A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Earthquake recorded in west Bibb County Thursday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An earthquake was recorded in Bibb County Thursday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened in the western part of Bibb County at 12:54 a.m. Thursday night. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake was centered 13 miles west of downtown Macon. The...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Overturned semi-truck impacting travel along I-75 in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer is impacting traffic along I-75 in Macon Friday morning. The wreck involves an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound at the Bass Road interchange. The truck is in the exit ramp median. Travel is impacted, but traffic is flowing, although slower than normal.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Co. P&Z plans code revisions, questions Bloomfield private club

The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote

The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County School Board approves new school for north Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County School District has approved the construction of a new school in north Macon. Approved at Thursday night's Bibb County Board of Education meeting, the District has announced plans to build a new Springdale Elementary School. The approved plan calls for the new...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

WorkSource Macon-Bibb and Learning Alliance host telecommunications Career Exploration Day

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As more and more Americans begin to rely on high-speed internet and wireless connectivity, training for jobs in related fields is becoming more necessary and easily accessible and WorkSource Macon-Bibb is partnering with 5G installation training provider Learning Alliance to do its part to bring that highly needed training to the Midstate.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

MWA votes to hire Ron Shipman as interim executive director

After about 20 minutes in executive session Thursday evening, the Macon Water Authority unanimously voted to hire retired Georgia Power executive Ron Shipman as interim executive director. Shipman’s name was submitted for consideration in late October, but the authority waited the required 14-day waiting period before voting to offer Shipman...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Westside High School goes virtual for remainder of the week

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Westside High School is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week following an incident with a man with a gun who fled campus on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County School District, students and faculty of Westside High School should...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police investigating fatal wreck on Watson Blvd.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Warner Robins is under investigation. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Watson Blvd. at U.S. Highway 41. Investigators say 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger on Watson Blvd....
WARNER ROBINS, GA

