A group from the Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 was set to post the colors. Despite the soggy weather, from left, Alan Martin III, junior vice commander; Rick Joyce and Post Commander Jeffrey Zak, changed out the flag at the Veterans and First Responders Memorial Plaza in Johnson Park.

A group from the Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 was set to post the colors. Despite the soggy weather, from left, Alan Martin III, junior vice commander; Rick Joyce and Post Commander Jeffrey Zak, changed out the flag at the Veterans and First Responders Memorial Plaza in Johnson Park. Rotarian and Club President Kim Kankel greeted Vietnam veteran Robert Alexander and showed her gratitude despite the cancellation of the Veterans Day Ceremony due to bad weather. Photos by Connie Swinney/The Highlander

Rotarian and Club President Kim Kankel greeted Vietnam veteran Robert Alexander and showed her gratitude despite the cancellation of the Veterans Day Ceremony due to bad weather. Photos by Connie Swinney/The Highlander On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Vietnam veteran Robert Alexander described how he was grateful to take the all expenses-paid Honor Flight in April.

Rotarians encourage year-round veterans recognition Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 ImageBody

Plans for the Veterans Day Ceremony diminished on Nov. 11, as rainy conditions descended on Marble Falls just before noon. Annually, the Rotary Club of Marble Falls and Falls on the Colorado Museum organize a program to honor veterans at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in Johnson Park. The hour-long ceremony typically includes patriotic and historic presentations and recognition of local veterans, projects and activities.

“The weather didn’t cooperate with us today. We're still going to find ways to honor our veterans today whether it’s social media or we’ll get with the media,” said Rotary Club President Kim Kankel. She greeted to tell the public of the cancellation as they arrived, while a sparse number of volunteers and presenters mingled at the site.

“They should be honored everyday, but we specifically want to honor them today,” she told The Highlander. “Their service is so important. We could not be where we are today without them.

“The political climate is so touch and go right now, but the service is consistent.”

Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 members were scheduled to the post the colors. Despite the soggy conditions Alan Martin III, junior vice commander; Rick Joyce and Post Commander Jeffrey Zak, changed out the US flag on one of the poles.

“It was time to change it out, so we went ahead and did it,” Martin explained.

Robert Alexander watched as the group ceremoniously brought down Old Glory and folded the banner.

Alexander was scheduled to be recognized for his participation in an Honor Flight this past spring.

At that time, he was among 28 Vietnam veterans, 8 Korean War veterans and three WWII veterans, one of which was 93 years old, who took the trip to Washington DC to tour monuments.

“It was indescribable,” he said, pausing for a few moments as he was overcome with emotion.

“They paid for everything,” Alexander continued. “We started off at the WWII Memorial, a program there, and then of course around the National Mall, the Vietnam War Memorial and the 911 Memorial at the Pentagon.”

He described how the trip resonated with him.

“I’m very thankful that the attitude of our nation has turned around. It was a different story when I first came back,” he said. “Veterans Day is very special to me. I want them to appreciate all the vets and those who are serving now.”

Kankel reiterated the commitment from the local community to remember their service.

“We have never wavered in what we believe in our core values of what we believe as Americans,” she said. “They stood on the front line, fought for those freedoms, freedom of speech and everything we have going on. They are our backbone.”