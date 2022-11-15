ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Rotarians encourage year-round veterans recognition

By Connie Swinney Associate Editor
The Highlander
The Highlander
 3 days ago
Rotarians encourage year-round veterans recognition Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sG2hR_0jBhQt8P00 A group from the Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 was set to post the colors. Despite the soggy weather, from left, Alan Martin III, junior vice commander; Rick Joyce and Post Commander Jeffrey Zak, changed out the flag at the Veterans and First Responders Memorial Plaza in Johnson Park.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWHAR_0jBhQt8P00 Rotarian and Club President Kim Kankel greeted Vietnam veteran Robert Alexander and showed her gratitude despite the cancellation of the Veterans Day Ceremony due to bad weather. Photos by Connie Swinney/The Highlander
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD6Yd_0jBhQt8P00 On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Vietnam veteran Robert Alexander described how he was grateful to take the all expenses-paid Honor Flight in April.
Body

Plans for the Veterans Day Ceremony diminished on Nov. 11, as rainy conditions descended on Marble Falls just before noon. Annually, the Rotary Club of Marble Falls and Falls on the Colorado Museum organize a program to honor veterans at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in Johnson Park. The hour-long ceremony typically includes patriotic and historic presentations and recognition of local veterans, projects and activities.

“The weather didn’t cooperate with us today. We're still going to find ways to honor our veterans today whether it’s social media or we’ll get with the media,” said Rotary Club President Kim Kankel. She greeted to tell the public of the cancellation as they arrived, while a sparse number of volunteers and presenters mingled at the site.

“They should be honored everyday, but we specifically want to honor them today,” she told The Highlander. “Their service is so important. We could not be where we are today without them.

“The political climate is so touch and go right now, but the service is consistent.”

Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 members were scheduled to the post the colors. Despite the soggy conditions Alan Martin III, junior vice commander; Rick Joyce and Post Commander Jeffrey Zak, changed out the US flag on one of the poles.

“It was time to change it out, so we went ahead and did it,” Martin explained.

Robert Alexander watched as the group ceremoniously brought down Old Glory and folded the banner.

Alexander was scheduled to be recognized for his participation in an Honor Flight this past spring.

At that time, he was among 28 Vietnam veterans, 8 Korean War veterans and three WWII veterans, one of which was 93 years old, who took the trip to Washington DC to tour monuments.

“It was indescribable,” he said, pausing for a few moments as he was overcome with emotion.

“They paid for everything,” Alexander continued. “We started off at the WWII Memorial, a program there, and then of course around the National Mall, the Vietnam War Memorial and the 911 Memorial at the Pentagon.”

He described how the trip resonated with him.

“I’m very thankful that the attitude of our nation has turned around. It was a different story when I first came back,” he said. “Veterans Day is very special to me. I want them to appreciate all the vets and those who are serving now.”

Kankel reiterated the commitment from the local community to remember their service.

“We have never wavered in what we believe in our core values of what we believe as Americans,” she said. “They stood on the front line, fought for those freedoms, freedom of speech and everything we have going on. They are our backbone.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Highlander

GOP honors veterans

GOP honors veterans Subhead Home of the Free Special To The Highlander Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image Veterans honored Nov. 10 were Jesse Lofgreen, Air Force; Charlie Mercer, Navy; Rob Paul,Army; Lamar Chuter, Navy. ...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Local Marines mark branch birthday

Local Marines mark branch birthday Martelle Luedecke Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image Kingsland Masonic Lodge member Bill Cargill hands a piece of cake, commemorating the birthday of the US Marines, to Chester Richey, retired USMC Corporal, who then hands off the slice to Karen F. Rudolph, USMC retired staff sergeant. See more photos on Page 3. Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography ...
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
The Highlander

Christmas events to launch festive season in Marble Falls

Christmas events to launch festive season in Marble Falls Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The Winter Ice Skating Rink, which opens Nov. 18, will be located at Harmony Park in downtown Marble Falls, a new location this year. File photo/2021 The Winter Ice Skating Rink will be open tonight for visitors in Harmony Park...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

TTU-HL touts lifelong learning program

TTU-HL touts lifelong learning program News Staff Tue, 11/15/2022 - 03:56 Image The Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Chamber of Commerce along with Texas Tech hosted a mixer November 10th at the Frank Fickett Education Center. Dr. Brian Still, the Vice-Provost spoke regarding their OLLI program, which is geared toward adults over 50 and offers a wide variety of courses. Barbara Rosenberger/The Highlander Body
The Highlander

Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay

Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The view from Thanksgiving Mountain in Horseshoe Bay shows some of the dwellings, including permanent housing as well as short-term rentals, located on Lake LBJ. The city council is hearing about permanent residents' concerns regarding short term rentals. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
The Highlander

Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation

Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The county sold 79 head of cattle surrendered by a county commissioner at a San Saba livestock to recoup a portion of the cost of care and feeding. File photo Commissioner Billy Wall at recent Burnet County Commissioners meeting in Burnet. ...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Socktober challenge kindles giving spirit at Spicewood Elementary

Socktober challenge kindles giving spirit at Spicewood Elementary Special To The Highlander Tue, 11/08/2022 - 03:47 Image Kevin Naumann, executive director of Highland Lakes Crisis Network (HLCN) visited the Spicewood Elementary School campus on Friday, Nov. 4 to accept hundreds of donated socks collected as part of the campus Socktober campaign. Pictured back row from left, are HLCN representatives Luciana McKeown and Naumann, students Ruby Mae Rust...
SPICEWOOD, TX
The Highlander

Republican Pete Flores wins SD 24 seat

Republican Pete Flores wins SD 24 seat Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/11/2022 - 03:51 Image State Senator-elect Pete Flores (SD-24) had a busy campaign schedule, including stops in Burnet County and Llano County in mid September. Pictured, from left, are Vicinta Stafford, Gail Teegarden, Kay Stripling, Janet Parker, Flores, Mary Jane Avery, Burnet County Republican Chairwoman Kara Chasteen (background), State Representative-elect Caroline Harris (HD-52) and...
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

Girl Scouts honor founder and give to local pantry

Girl Scouts honor founder and give to local pantry Special To The Highlander Tue, 11/08/2022 - 03:47 Image Alt Text for Image Local Girl Scout Troops 40002, 40003 & 40004 assembled birthday bags, in celebration of the Girl Scouts' founder's date of birth, to be donated to the Marble Falls Helping Center. Contributed photo ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Honor Flight veterans to be honored

Honor Flight veterans to be honored News Staff Fri, 11/04/2022 - 04:43 Image Burnet County Republican Women will honor local veterans at their November meeting at the Reed Building, 402 E Jackson Street in Burnet, featuring guest speakers who participated in a recent Honor Flight. Find the story on Page 2A. Contributed photo ...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

Agency curbs spending with alternative fire vehicles

Agency curbs spending with alternative fire vehicles Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Fri, 11/11/2022 - 03:51 Image Batla says the city’s two brush trucks have reached the end of their useful life and are ready for replacements. But instead of buying new ones, Batla wants to get a couple of Ford F-550 trucks – “big pick- up trucks" – that are outfitted to go off-road and fight brush...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
The Highlander

Marble Falls Christmas Tree Lighting: Weather permitting

Marble Falls Christmas Tree Lighting: Weather permitting News Staff Fri, 11/11/2022 - 03:51 Image Weather permitting, the Lighting of the Downtown Christmas tree is scheduled for this evening at 6 p.m. in Harmony Park at the corner of Third & Main Street in Marble Falls. Find more holiday events on Page 7A. File photo Body
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

The Highlander

40
Followers
48
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy