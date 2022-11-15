ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury

Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’

A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Demon in a Child Body’: Cops Say Mom Thought Slain 5-Year-Old Was Possessed

The mother accused of murdering her 5-year-old son made social media posts saying she believed he was possessed by demons before she killed him and abandoned him in a suitcase, an Indiana detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit last week.Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is now on the run from police who are canvassing the country in search of her. She faces a murder charge in the death of her son, Cairo Ammar Jordan, who police say likely died of dehydration before his body was dumped in a suitcase with “Las Vegas” emblazoned on it off a rural Indiana road...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Executed Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole was given prison-issued 'religious meal' of vegetarian lasagna, salad, a tortilla and a fruit drink packet: Guards say he referred to himself as 'just a super-duper hyperbolic Jesus freak'

Benjamin Cole, who was executed by the state of Oklahoma Thursday morning for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter, did not request a traditional last meal. The 57-year-old, who died by lethal injection, was given a 'religious meal' consisting of vegetarian lasagna, salad, a tortilla and a fruit packet, according to The Oklahoman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
ARIZONA STATE
The Marshall Project

Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’

Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Alabama teenager in superhero outfit arrested for violent kidnapping of minor

An Alabama teenager wearing a purple wig and superhero cape is accused of taking part in the violent abduction of a girl who was beaten, tied up and dumped under a tree in northern Florida.Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping early Saturday morning where they found a girl with her hands bound behind her back, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.A spokesman told Fox News the girl had been picked up on Friday evening in Alabama by Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, before two women, including Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, joined them.The minor was taken...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Man sentenced to 23.5 years in federal prison for shooting Rocky Mountain National Park ranger

THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLORADO. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Daron Marquel Ellis, 29, of Aurora, was sentenced to 23.5 years in federal prison today after earlier pleading guilty to attempted murder in the second degree of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
AURORA, CO
KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

