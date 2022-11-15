Duchess of Sussex reveals an ‘influential’ friend urged her not to give up her ‘activism’ on her marriage to Prince Harry

I don’t care about Meghan’s woke ideology or whatever people choose to refer to speech that is derogatory in nature. So far all I’ve seen from “woke” people is that they use this concept to basically mock others. It’s simply a newfangled way of acting like they’re better than others because they’ve suddenly “seen the light” so to speak. It’s nothing more than an attempt to try to elevate themselves intellectually above others as if they’ve suddenly had some grand epiphany about life, but it’s only in their minds and not a reality. This ideology allows them to create little fantasy worlds where they’re always right and everyone else who doesn’t agree with them is wrong. To be “woke” is a matter of a different opinion which everyone has a right to, but a “woke” opinion carries no more factual weight than a “personal” opinion based on experience. I’ll keep my “personal” opinion because at least it doesn’t obligate me to put others down just because they disagree with me.
And she hasn't, she advocates for HERSELF all the time, even her kids getting titles will benefit HER! They will automatically get security, and Nutmeg would benefit, as she would be with them, receiving it, too! She would not have to pay her own way....as usual! The British royal family made this little ingrate rich and recognized beyond her wildest dreams! People like her are true narcissists, and make me want to 🤢🤮!!
😹😹😹Sure a "friend" encouraged her to continue her activism. We all know Meghan refuses to listen to ANYBODY when it comes to advice. 🙄
Comments / 62