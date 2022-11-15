ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
When to Buy Micron Stock Despite Bearish Update

A day after chip stocks received a big boost, Micron (MU) - Get Free Report is weighing on the space on Wednesday and is down 5.5% on the day. Chip stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report have been on fire lately, roaring higher off the October and November lows.
Dow up 132 points on gains for Cisco, UnitedHealth stocks

Shares of Cisco and UnitedHealth are posting strong returns Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Cisco and UnitedHealth have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow is trading 132 points (0.4%) higher. Cisco's shares are up $1.04, or 2.2%, while those of UnitedHealth have gained $8.05 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 60-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walgreens Boots American Express and Walt Disney A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Dow, S&P 500 end higher Friday, but stocks book weekly drop

The Dow and S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher Friday, but with the main U.S. equity indexes still booking a weekly loss as doubts emerged about the staying power of a rally sparked by signs of easing U.S. inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 200 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,747 Friday. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.5%, but failed to end above the 4,000 mark after trading above that level several times intraday in past sessions this week. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a 0.01% gain Friday. Stocks wobbled earlier this week after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's rate could end up as high as 7%, up from the current 3.75% to 4% range. Higher rates make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow. This tightening cycle differs from the recent past in that the central bank has been raising rates into what appears to be a slowing economy, with economists and investors seeing the risks of recession increasing as the Fed tightens the screws of financing conditions. The Dow ended the week flat, while the S&P 500 posted a 0.7% weekly decline and the Nasdaq shed 1.6%, according to FactSet. Stocks have ended lower in two of the past three weeks. The 10-year Treasury rate fell for two straight weeks, and it pegged near 3.817% Friday ahead of the shortened holiday week for Thanksgiving.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADTRAN Holdings, Skyworks Solutions and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN), Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADTRAN Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/6/22, Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/13/22, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.328 on 12/6/22. As a percentage of ADTN's recent stock price of $20.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when ADTN shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for SWKS to open 0.68% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.
Morningstar Lists Undervalued Stocks with Strong Profits

The third quarter wasn’t a kind one for corporate profits. “Third-quarter earnings are the weakest they have been, with more misses and less beats, since the first quarter of 2020,” wrote Jakir Hossain, an associate data journalist for Morningstar. As of Nov. 11, 671 of U.S.-listed stocks covered...
BlackRock Ups Stake in Penny Stock MULN; Trims Holdings in AAPL and MSFT

BlackRock reduced its stakes in AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT stocks. Nonetheless, these companies remain its biggest holdings. BlackRock is also bullish on penny stocks, including MULN and HSDT. The latest 13F filing from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reveals that the asset management and investment company is bullish about penny stock Mullen Automotive...
Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake

Famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway knocked Paramount Global shares higher after disclosing that it has raised his stake in the media company. In an SEC filing, the so-called “Oracle Of Omaha’s” holding company revealed a ownership position of 91.2 million Paramount shares worth $1.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter.

