Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with high ankle sprain

The Los Angeles Rams will be without star wideout Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. Kupp will also have surgery to fix the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

