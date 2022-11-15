Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Small Tobacco Shop in Levittown

Image via iStock

A major lottery ticket was sold at a Bucks County establishment, with the winner and the seller making out very well in the end. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the winning ticket for the Levittown Patch.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won the jackpot of $590,000 in the Saturday, November 12, drawing, was sold in Bucks News And Tobacco in Levittown. Match 6 Lotto has players choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or gives them the option to have the numbers randomly selected by a computer.

The ticket purchased in Levittown matched all of the six winning numbers – 1, 5, 10, 16, 27, 31 – to win the jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Bucks News And Tobacco, located at 1536 Haines Road, will also get a small windfall of its own, as it is entitled to a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winner will not be known until they claim the prize and their ticket has been validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners can claim their prize within a year from the drawing date.

