Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the NFL needs to change all of its playing surfaces to natural grass. "I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces, and I think that it'd be a good step in the right direction toward player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO