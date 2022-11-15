Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Titans OC Downing arrested for DUI, speeding after TNF win
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding following his team's road win Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff's office told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Downing at 3:49 a.m. and took him to Williamson County jail shortly...
Chiefs' Kelce: 'I don't get' why Giants traded Toney
It didn't take Kadarius Toney long to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 90 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on just six touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in his second game with the club since joining the team. Though Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done adding to their defensive line. Philly signed free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced. The Eagles' defense has struggled against the run in 2022, allowing 4.7 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Philadelphia also recently lost first-round rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to injuries. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2 with an ankle issue, while Tuipulotu landed on IR on Tuesday due to a knee ailment.
Rodgers calls for NFL to mandate grass fields to protect players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the NFL needs to change all of its playing surfaces to natural grass. "I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces, and I think that it'd be a good step in the right direction toward player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
NFL coaching hot seat: Who's under the most pressure entering stretch run?
With the playoff picture beginning to form, and several coaches having shaky 2022 campaigns, more teams are likely to join the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts on the coaching carousel in the coming weeks. Here are the coaches with the league's hottest seats. Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos. Hackett's inaugural ride as...
Fantasy Podcast: 5 bold predictions for the final stretch
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How should you approach the Rams' offense without Cooper Kupp? (1:25) How many tight ends do you feel confident starting right now? (4:45) Should...
Stafford clears concussion protocol, on track to start vs. Saints
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Stafford missed the Week 10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expected the veteran to clear protocol in time to return Sunday.
Report: Cardinals' Murray expected to be game-time decision vs. 49ers
Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be a game-time decision when the Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. A hamstring injury kept Murray out of action last week, and he was a limited participant in the week's first practice....
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 11
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 11. Quarterback injuries (0:55) Running back injuries (3:50) Wide receiver injuries...
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol, out vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs will be shorthanded at wide receiver on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that JuJu Smith-Schuster won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol after leaving last week's game against the Jacksonville...
Hornets' Ball sidelined after re-injuring ankle by stepping on fan's foot
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-injuring his ankle Wednesday when he stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. "We'll be without him here," head coach Steve Clifford said Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone. "I don't think...
Chiefs place Hardman on IR
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve due to an abdominal injury, the team announced Thursday. Hardman will miss at least four games after landing on the reserve list. He didn't participate in Wednesday's practice before being placed on IR. The former second-round pick...
Lamar expected to play vs. Panthers despite illness
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday due to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach John Harbaugh announced, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said Friday. "He tried to get to practice but was just...
TNF player props: Who's ready to party on the Titans and Packers?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
USC lands 5-star guard Isaiah Collier
Isaiah Collier, the No. 6 overall and top remaining recruit on the 2023 ESPN 100, has committed to USC, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. Collier picked USC over Michigan, Cincinnati, and UCLA. "I loved the family atmosphere," Collier said. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic....
Bills-Browns moved to Detroit due to snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that their matchup against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to an incoming lake-effect snowstorm set to hit Buffalo. Kickoff for the Week 11 contest will be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The NFL said the decision was made...
Watch: Trailer drops for '80 for Brady' movie
The first trailer for the upcoming Tom Brady flick "80 for Brady" debuted Thursday, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as the quarterback's biggest fans. The movie centers around four friends who travel to Houston to cheer on Brady and the New England Patriots in their...
NFL Week 11 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
You'd feel pretty good about an under with two backup quarterbacks leading offenses to a paltry 4.6 and 4.3 yards per play, given the league average for that metric is 5.5. You'd have to feel pretty good about an under 41 with 37 total points and three minutes to go with John Wolford 75 yards away from the end zone.
Schultz: One scout's midseason breakdown of five key quarterbacks
We're over halfway through the season, and the quarterback play league-wide has been surprisingly varied. I caught up with a long-time NFL scout to break down five notable quarterbacks - both good and bad. His insights might surprise you. Russell Wilson. "Russell Wilson hasn't played well, but I don't put...
Cal Football Unveils Statue of Kevin Moen and The Play
A larger-than-life tribute to a larger-than-life moment in Cal football history.
