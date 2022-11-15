INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strategists for both major parties on Wednesday said a Donald Trump primary win in 2024 is quite possible but far from certain. Hamilton County Republican Party Chair Mario Massillamany said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence are almost certain to launch presidential campaigns of their own. He said Nikki Haley, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, and Sen. Rick Scott also would be competitive. Massillamany said Pence’s newly-announced book tour and cross-country stumping for GOP candidates could aid a potential campaign, while DeSantis already has credibility with the GOP base due in part to his hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said DeSantis was once able to raise $500,000 from a one-day visit to Indiana.

