This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY
This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
Delicious Greenwich Village Go-To, Bao Tea House, Is Expanding
There’s nothing better than warming up with a steamy bao bun on a chilly fall or winter day, and thankfully NYC is adding one more Bao and Tea House onto its roster! Bao Tea House is opening a Mulberry location right at the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy, expanding from their already existing Greenwich snack shop (which opened in April of 2018) and hoping to become a community center. Instead of mostly offering bao and tea to-go like they have in the past, the new location has plenty of seats at the bar and a mezzanine tearoom, which doubles as a reading room. The team is currently looking to fill their space with art and books before their grand opening (which is expected to happen sometime at the end of January 2023). Seasonally curated art pieces will line the gallery wall across from the bar, while bookshelves in the tearoom will be stocked with donated books from the local community. Customers will be encouraged to read the books in-store or bring in a book of their own to swap for one on the shelf.
Ice Skate Under The Northern Lights This Winter At The Seaport
The holidays are right around the corner, and just in time for the temperatures to start dropping and winter steadily creep up on us, the Seaport has turned into the ultimate winter oasis! The 40 ft x 92 ft Ice Rink at the Seaport will return this year at a new location on Seaport Square, between Piers 16 and 17, offering New Yorkers the chance to ice skate for free below the NYC skyline. They’ll also host their annual holiday tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, welcome a new pop-up shopping experience, and offer holiday food and beverage specials to ring in the season. “The holidays are always a joyous time at the Seaport,” says Saul Scherl, President of the New York Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. “We are excited to welcome the community back to the ice rink to enjoy skating along the iconic Lower Manhattan waterfront, plus the Seaport’s many festive events, culinary offerings and retail experiences—including a special feel-good opportunity to shop and give back to those in need this holiday season.”
All The New Balloons In This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the epitome of Thanksgiving in NYC, getting us all officially into holiday mode. Year after year we’re blown away by all the amazing–and gigantic–balloons we see floating through the city. And while we can always count on our returning favs, we’re also surprised with new ones each year! Here are the new balloons you’ll see parading through the city streets this Thanksgiving: Bluey is the lovable dog from the global hit tv-show, coming to NYC all the way from Australia!
Dozens Of Holiday Murals Are Sprucing Up Rockefeller Center For The Season
There would be no holiday season in NYC without the iconic Rockefeller Center, and with the arrival of its world-famous Christmas Tree this past weekend, there’s no denying that the holiday season is in full-swing. And, as of yesterday, Monday, November 14, Rockefeller Center’s fifth iteration of their holiday installation has officially been installed for the season! Brooklyn-based illustrator Lorraine Nam was selected as this year’s commissioned artist for the holiday installation, and now through Friday, January 13, over a dozen of Nam’s large-scale printed vinyl murals are taking over Rockefeller Center. Created with collaged paper and paint, the murals depict children celebrating the season and their individuality through movement, inspired by Nam’s passion for storytelling through visual imagery and the theme Dance For Joy. A large color palette including pinks, reds, blues, and greens energizes the viewer, making for a dynamic visual experience that is bound to get one excited for the holidays.
The MTA Just Unveiled Six New Subway Wall Installations Dedicated To Dolly Parton
In honor of Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th, the MTA and Legacy Records had released limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards on November 7th—but they didn’t stop there! As of November 14th, more than 6 locations across the Times Square subway station are now temporarily home to a vinyl wall design dedicated to the international singer-songwriter. The wall installations showcase the new album’s staple butterfly with rhinestones for embellishments, of course. Passersby are encouraged to step in the silhouette of Dolly and snap a pic with her iconic hair. Show yourself off by “[wearing] the Dolly wig” when posting to social media with the hashtag #DollyForever. Her greatest hits album will include 23 tracks, with standout songs like “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Faith,” “9 to 5,” and her Butterfly Records 2020 single written at the start of the pandemic, “When Life Is Good Again.”
Millions Of Swarovski Crystals Adorn The Mark Hotel In An Over-The-Top Holiday Display
A dazzling, glittering holiday display made from millions of Swarovski Crystals is lighting up NYC’s Mark Hotel this holiday season! The Mark, one of NYC’s most lavish hotels, has teamed up with Austrian crystal house Swarovski to transform its façade into the dreamiest crystal display that can be seen glittering from miles away. This is the hotel’s first ever holiday façade. This glittering, over the-top holiday display is inspired by the season’s most favorite cookie–gingerbread! Millions of toffee-colored Swarovski Crystals sparkle along with giant candy canes, peppermints, and jolly old Saint Nick at the hotel’s entrance while an emerald-colored bow frames the entrance and giant uniformed nutcrackers stand guard. Each Swarovski crystal was hand applied by expert artisans, taking a week for the entire façade to be built and installed.
Toronto-Based Royal-Inspired Bar, REYNA, Just Opened An NYC Location
Mediterranean snack and cocktail lounge, REYNA, has brought its sensational bar program to NYC from Toronto for a fabulous opening that’s sure to reign above others. Owner Nicki Laborie describes the NYC opening as “a dream come true” after starting their career in NYC 30 years prior. The Union Square space embodies a “rich and feminine” atmosphere embellished with shades of rose, teal, gold and white. Designer Delphine from DM Design and Laborie worked to create a welcoming space that fits for a quick cocktail drop-in or a longer, luxurious dining experience. Deriving from bold Mediterranean flavors, REYNA’s menu draws inspiration from Spanish, Greek, Italian and Arabic cuisines. Helmed by Chef Andrew Lott, dish highlights include Manchego and Cauliflower Croquettes (our personal favorite), Lebanese “Tacos,” and Lamb Baklava. Order from a clever list of cocktails including the “Please Sir, Some Meux” made with brie cheese fat washed Woodford bourbon, pear and walnut syrup, lemon, egg white, cabernet sauvignon, chambord and scorched pear bitters, or “Eleanor’s Mistress” with fig and white mustard infused gin mare, paw paw liqueur, apple thyme syrup, white port, pares balta cava, lemon and fig and fennel bitters.
This New Multi-Sensory Installation In Prospect Park Explores Identity And Invites Viewers To Gaze Inward
Presented by The Prospect Park Alliance in partnership with arts organization BRIC and the NYC Parks Department, the new installation, titled The Need You Know It Is A Letting Light, is the work of Brooklyn-based sculptor and artist Sarah E. Brook. The piece, made from a set of three abstract wooden sculptures, explores how identity is formed within psychic space, as well as communication between external and internal psychic space. It is the first time sculpture is presented alongside a mural at the Lena Horne Bandshell. A striking combination or reds, yellows, and greens mimic the park’s natural beauty, providing the park with a pop of color it’s yet to see. The repurposed wooden sculptures within can be viewed as bodies supporting one another. For Brook, sculptural abstraction is based on a commitment to creating spaces for queer, gender nonconforming, and trans folks to experiment with embodied perception. The multisensory experience represents being whole in the world, as the salvaged wooden sculptures communicate the capability of moving beyond the confines of a body and environment.
NYC Is The Third Most Vegan-Friendly City In The World
For those whose diets tend to lean more towards fruits, veggies, and leafy greens, eating plant-based in NYC has (thankfully) never been easier! And as the vegan diet becomes more and more popular, restaurants are proving that they’ve really gotten the hang of this whole plant-based thing, offering way more than just veggie burgers and side salads. In fact, us New Yorkers aren’t the only ones noticing how vegan-friendly NYC is. HappyCow, a public service that assists people everywhere with finding plant-based and vegan options, compiled a list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities In The World, and they’re happily reporting that vegan business growth has seen an increase since the last time they released the list which was pre-pandemic 2019. Since the company’s last report three years ago, there have been some significant changes–some new locations made the list while others have fallen back slightly. But, despite the setbacks the vegan community, and the entire restaurant industry, has faced in recent years, there are more vegan restaurants and businesses in the world today than ever before! To determine the top 10 vegan cities, certain criteria was taken into account, including:
Midtown’s Swanky New Cocktail Bar, Katherine, Is Serving Up Mouthwatering Korean Tapas
Antoya BBQ and Angelina Bakery owner, Tony Park, has joined forces with Angel’s Share and NR veteran, Shigefumi “Shige” Kabashima, to create the newest nightlife spot that had been missing from Midtown. The team is combining Japanese bartending techniques with Korean-style tapas inspired by Park’s Korean heritage. Though Park is no stranger to the NYC dining scene, Katherine is his first-ever cocktail-forward space—but let’s be honest, has his establishments ever disappointed? Never! “The opening of Katherine marks an exciting moment in time for myself and the QB team.” Park shares. “As we continue to grow our group of restaurants, Katherine,...
Bumper Cars Are Hitting The Plaza At The Standard, High Line
From admiring the Saks Fifth Avenue windows to taking in over two million dazzling lights at Hudson Yards, attending tree lighting ceremonies and getting your shopping done at holiday markets, winter in NYC makes for the most magical moments and memories! And we’re here to add even more fabulously festive things to do this season—including BUMP, a nostalgic bumper car pop-up in the Meatpacking District. Sure we’ve seen Bumper Cars on Ice at Bryant Park and some (sans ice) at TWA Hotel, but this year, bumper cars will grace The Standard, High Line. The nostalgic, punk pop-up pays homage to 80s culture and is beckoning New Yorkers to come and “let out [their] inner misfit.” You’ll see “Barbiecore” take over The Plaza with ironic hot pink uniforms, safety pins, mohawks and more rebellious symbols decorate the space. BUMP is open seven days a week from 12pm–10pm on Mondays – Fridays and 11am–10pm on Saturdays & Sundays. Rides are $20 per person for 8-10 minutes.
You Can Now Enjoy Your Wine And Cheese In Ice Cream Form
Tipsy Scoop, NYC’s beloved “barlour” (that’s bar-ice cream parlour) that serves as a one-stop-shop for booze and ice cream is teaming up with Murray’s Cheese for a new flavor combination that’s so incredibly strange we’re dying to try it. The new collaboration has turned everyone’s favorite pairing–wine and cheese–into a sweet and boozy frozen treat! Three new combinations have been released: And in typical Tipsy Scoop fashion, each flavor contains up to 5% ABV.
28 Coolest Things To Do In Bushwick, Brooklyn
Table Of Contents Bushwick is one of Brooklyn’s rising neighborhoods in recent years, and it could be due to their swanky nightlife, good eats, and underground culture. To help you navigate the area a little easier, we narrowed it down to some of the best places to eat, drink, party, and have some fun! So hop on the L train and let’s get to it…
A New Speakeasy-Style Bar Modeled After Traditional Tokyo Jazz Lounges Has Opened In Park Slope
Honeycomb is Park Slope’s newest listening bar serving cocktails, spirits, beer, wine, and the perfect playlist courtesy of a curated vinyl collection. Complete with serious speakeasy vibes, the bar is modeled in the style of traditional Tokyo jazz kissa lounges–cafés that specialize in the playing and appreciation of recorded jazz music, however Honeycomb isn’t limiting visitors to just jazz. The music here spans many genres, and entire albums are played during the week while local DJ’s take control of the reigns on weekends. According to Grub Street, owner Jon Carlson came up with the idea for the bar after finding a vintage Japanese stereo in his storage unit. He wanted to challenge the culture of a typical NYC bar, in which the music is typically randomized. The audio lounge will slow down the listening experience, allowing guests to get a taste of Tokyo tradition. Guests can sip on drinks from a full cocktail menu, choosing from original craft cocktails or opting for one of the bar’s many artisanal mezcals or whiskeys, which, according to Carlson, are “best taken neat or with a rock.” A light snack menu will be coming soon.
10 Cozy Hot Pot Restaurants In NYC You Need To Try
Grab some friends and bring your taste buds, because NYC’s Asian cuisine is no joke! In particular, the hot pot restaurants we have in NYC are some of the best, and have been incorporating many culinary traditions from across Asia for years and years. From beef-focused Japanese hot pots to spicy Sichuan situations, a hot bowl of broth, dipping ingredients, and sauces is the perfect warm meal during this time of the year! If you’re looking for an addictive Asian dinner, we’ve got some spots you need to try! You’ve maybe heard of 99 Favor Taste if you’re into hot pots in NYC because they have a few locations scattered around the city. With now 5 locations across 4 borroughs, you can experience their unlimited supply of bubbling broths in many places. This Chinese hot pot joint doubles as a Korean barbecue place too, ensuring the offerings are diverse and mouthwatering. What we recommend? The original pig bone broth is of course exceptional, but for the more adventurous, try the kimchi broth with rice cakes. Where:
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
New Amtrak Trains Will Connect NYC To The Mid-Hudson Valley
Two new Amtrak trains will connect NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley starting December 5–just in time for the snow to start falling and for riders to take in breathtaking views of glistening trees and mountaintops! According to the Daily Freeman, The Empire State Passengers Association increased the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains from 10 to 12, reducing sellouts on multiple northbound trains and making it easier for riders to find seats, a feat has proven to be quite difficult on Fridays, Sundays, and the occasional Thursday. And as one route opens up another one closes–the NY state-funded Adirondack, which operates between NYC and Montreal, won’t run after December 5–though this stoppage isn’t permanent. This route is expected to return in the first quarter of 2023. The new schedule is as follows:
Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza May Soon Go Car-Free
The Department of Transportation (DOT) may soon deem Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza car-free, according to Gothamist‘s exclusive first report. Though no final decisions have been made, the DOT is looking to residents for feedback on the future they envision for Grand Army Plaza. The agency had set up a booth this past Saturday and will host a virtual online workshop on November 16th at 6:30 p.m. Residents can also share their thoughts and opinions through an online survey from the DOT. Join us for a workshop to gather ideas for the long term capital vision for Grand Army Plaza in #Brooklyn. 11/12, 10AM-1PM: Grand Army Plaza Farmer’s Market11/16, 6:30PM: Virtual workshop, register here: https://t.co/lhphRjhi0M Share feedback online: https://t.co/iPzPZ2vQQH pic.twitter.com/WJXGGBlszf — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) November 8, 2022
Four Sensory-Exploding Floors Make Up This New LGBTQ+ Cocktail Lounge In Hell’s Kitchen
A new cocktail bar for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond has touched down in Hell’s Kitchen–the first of its kind in the neighborhood! An adult playground of sorts, the new spot, dubbed The Dickens, was conceptualized and founded by Bryan Hannon, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community who has lived and worked in bars and restaurants in Hell’s Kitchen for a decade. The new space boasts four immersive floors, including a rooftop and six bars, each with a different theme. The intimate Dickens Cocktail Bar provides the perfect space to cozy up by a fireplace while those looking for...
