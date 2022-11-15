There was something particularly nerve-racking about playing a young Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans, the director’s semi-autobiographical movie base on his own family and upbringing. For starters, star Gabriel LaBelle said during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event that he never actually sat down with the director to get the 411 on what Spielberg was like as a young kid. “He didn’t really tell me anything. That made me nervous. He didn’t sit down and say ‘when I was 5….'” recalled LaBelle, who was joined onstage at the DGA Theater by Judd Hirsch, who plays Uncle Boris...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO