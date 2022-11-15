ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Two Decades of Serving Latino Community in Bristol, Family-Operated Supermarket Finds New Owners

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Nur B. Adams/ Bucks County Courier Times

The local supermarket chain has changed hands in a lucrative business acquisition.

A popular supermarket in the Bucks County area has recently changed hands, but the new owners don’t want to change very much about it. Damon C. Williams wrote about the business for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The family-operated Selecto Supermarkets, which has been serving the largely Latino community in Bristol Borough for two decades, has found its new owner. The family that originally opened the popular store made sure to hand over the torch to owners who were just as committed to the location and its community as they are.

“The new owners coming in have a similar background to us with deep history in the Hispanic community, and their ambitions here are to do some minor renovations to the store, building out some new things, and trying different programs,” said Selecto Supermarket manager Edwin Herrera.

All employees and staff will keep their jobs, but the name of the store will change. Herrera will assist with the transfer to new ownership and will continue to serve as state manager when it is completed.

Herrera was not able to divulge more details or the identity of the new owner due to the financial process still being finalized and the new owner working with the state to start accepting Electronic Benefit Transfer debit cards.

Read more about Selecto Supermarkets in the Bucks County Courier Times.

