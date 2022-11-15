John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter.

John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fetterman recorded the highest increase in Bucks County, where he received a 53.6 percent share compared to Biden’s 52.2 percent. He saw a 0.99 shift in Montgomery County, where he got a 64.2 percent share compared to a 63.3 percent. In Delaware County, Fetterman got a 64.1 compared to Biden’s 63.5, or 0.65 percent more.

In Chester County, Fetterman received a 58.1 percent share compared to the 58.7 percent Biden recorded. That is a shift of 0.55 percent.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz only exceeded Trump’s vote share in Chester County, while he recorded fewer votes in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties.

Both Fetterman and Oz had their largest campaign rallies in the collar counties. Fetterman packed a Montgomery County Community College in September for a “Women for Fetterman” event, while Oz spoke to around 3,000 supporters in Bucks County that same month. Read more about how Pennsylvania voted in The Philadelphia Inquirer