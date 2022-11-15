ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCzTt_0jBhNOOP00
Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter.

John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fetterman recorded the highest increase in Bucks County, where he received a 53.6 percent share compared to Biden’s 52.2 percent. He saw a 0.99 shift in Montgomery County, where he got a 64.2 percent share compared to a 63.3 percent. In Delaware County, Fetterman got a 64.1 compared to Biden’s 63.5, or 0.65 percent more.

In Chester County, Fetterman received a 58.1 percent share compared to the 58.7 percent Biden recorded. That is a shift of 0.55 percent.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz only exceeded Trump’s vote share in Chester County, while he recorded fewer votes in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties.

Both Fetterman and Oz had their largest campaign rallies in the collar counties. Fetterman packed a Montgomery County Community College in September for a “Women for Fetterman” event, while Oz spoke to around 3,000 supporters in Bucks County that same month. Read more about how Pennsylvania voted in The Philadelphia Inquirer

Comments / 14

Robert Huff
3d ago

Wait until he actually takes office. There is a solid reason why DNC would not let him debate until they thought he had enough mail in votes to win. The most dishonest party in my lifetime. This strategy has now worked 3 times for the DNC so we can expect more. And yes the border is open and we are being invaded.

Reply(6)
13
Kortesa Prokovas
3d ago

Surrounding counties are a disgrace. Welcome more crime coming to your towns

Reply
7
Related
penncapital-star.com

Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race

(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results being studied

Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Attorney General: Male Charged With Faking Election Signatures

PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy