This Night Cream Has the Ability to Moisturize Dry Skin Without Clogging Pores

By Bernadette Deron
 5 days ago

Delivering hydration to your face in the depths of a dry winter while dealing with oiliness and acne-prone skin is some seriously tricky business — trust Us . On one hand, we don't want our skin to feel rough — but we also don't want to clog up our pores in the process.

The key is to find oil-free products, but these formulas often don't moisturize to our desired level. Well, that all changed when we found this night cream from Mario Badescu which relies on unique ingredients to make your skin seriously soft and supple by the time you wake up in the morning!

Was $22 On Sale: $15 You Save 32%

Get the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream (originally $22) on sale for just $15 at Amazon!

The highlight of this formula is bladderwrack extract, which is derived from seaweed. Haven't heard of it? You're not alone — but it's a true secret weapon. It's incredibly nutrient-rich and may help to soften the skin, while other ingredients like hyaluronic acid hydrate — these two working in tandem seems to be a match made in heaven, according to reviewers. There's also collagen and elastin infused into this night cream , which may help with anti-aging and make your skin appear plumper!

This formula is said to work best for oily or combination skin types, or skin that's generally more sensitive. Because the cream is naturally-derived and contains soothing agents, you may notice it doesn't trigger a reaction. Rather, once you wake up, you may have the glowing complexion you've always wished for. Goals, right?

Shoppers say they have been consistently wowed by this night cream ! They note their "skin is as smooth as ever," and claim it's simply "glowing," which is more than we could ask for from an easy-to-use treatment like this one. The only qualm we noticed is that the smell may not be the most pleasant — but with this slew of impressive benefits, we can certainly get past it. Oh, and did we also mention this night cream is on sale? Seriously — now is the ideal time to give it a try!

See it: Get the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream (originally $22) on sale for just $15 at Amazon!

