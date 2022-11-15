One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.

