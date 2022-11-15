Read full article on original website
Texas' first The Fancy Marshmallow Co. to open in Cedar Park in December
The gourmet marshmallow shop will be located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Fancy Marshmallow Co.) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, is scheduled to open in Cedar Park during the first week of December. The state’s first brick-and-mortar marshmallow store will offer freshly made...
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
Clint’s Liquors is preparing to open its seventh regional location in Georgetown in early 2023
Clint's Liquors will carry a variety of beer, wine and spirits. (Courtesy Pexels) Clint’s Liquors will open its seventh storefront at 940 Westinghouse Road, Ste. 100, Georgetown, in early 2023. Each store is locally managed and provides a tailored selection of beer, wine, spirits and mixers. The small chain...
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata
One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
The UPS store is now open on West Slaughter Lane in Southwest Austin
Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7 at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. (Courtesy Jay Soucia) Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7, at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. Previously the location was home to Austin Mail Express owned by...
Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto
The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
The Learning Experience now open and enrolling children 6 weeks-5 years
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in the Austin area owned by Austinites Anand Chhitubhai and Snehal Bhakta, opened a new location at 1101 Louis Henna Blvd., Round Rock, on Nov. 14. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in...
Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
Plan for future of Zilker Park unveiled for public comment
The land bridge over Barton Springs Road is one element proposed in the plan. (Rendering courtesy city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Design Workshop) As part of the Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan, a draft detailing the potential future of Zilker Park was released by the city of Austin Nov. 15 and will be open for public comment until Jan. 8.
CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023
A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
Cedar Park to open Lakeline Park prior to end of 2022
Phase One will include picnic pavilions, a multipurpose pavilion, playgrounds, a great lawn area, a canoe and kayak launch, fishing pier, multipurpose fields, restrooms, parking and about three miles of trails. (Rendering courtesy city of Cedar Park) The city of Cedar Park is preparing to hold a ribbon-cutting for Phase...
Williamson County, city of Georgetown to commission mural celebrating 175th anniversary
"Preserving History" by Norma Clark and Devon Clarkson, located behind the African American historic Shotgun House, is one of several murals going up around Georgetown, as the city and county are planning for a new mural in 2023. (Community Impact staff) A plan for a new mural in Georgetown is...
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
Crews working to excavate land ahead of Southwest Bypass extension
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Crews are working to excavate the area between Wolf Ranch Parkway and SH 29 that will allow for the Southwest Bypass to be extended through the area. Additionally, traffic was shifted to a detour...
TODAY.com
This one-of-a-kind neighborhood is filled with 3D-printed homes
In Georgetown, Texas, massive machines are building 100 3D-printed homes on site. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares a glimpse at the technology that could change the future of home construction.Nov. 18, 2022.
cw39.com
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites have been facing the frustrations of fast-paced growth and development for years, but one resident got creative with how he’d handle the impacts. John Picciandra is picking up his home and moving it 40 miles away from where it sat on South Congress Avenue...
