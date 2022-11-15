ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto

The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
Plan for future of Zilker Park unveiled for public comment

The land bridge over Barton Springs Road is one element proposed in the plan. (Rendering courtesy city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Design Workshop) As part of the Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan, a draft detailing the potential future of Zilker Park was released by the city of Austin Nov. 15 and will be open for public comment until Jan. 8.
CycleBar riding into Kyle's booming Dry River District in early 2023

A new location of CycleBar is anticipated to open early 2023 at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle. (Courtesy CycleBar) A new location of CycleBar is in the works at the Dry River District development in Kyle, joining the likes of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill, Torchy's Tacos and the recently opened P.Terry's. Set to be located at 19230 I-35, Ste. 100, Kyle, owner Amy Fayad anticipates a spring 2023 opening.
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
