Kate Hudson Glitters in Gold at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

All that glitters is gold! Kate Hudson was a glistening sight at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14.

The actress, 43, graced the red carpet event in a sparkly creation by Elie Saab. The gown, which came from the label's winter 2022 collection, featured a sheer silhouette that was covered in gold and metallic sequins. The design was also equipped with a turtleneck and elongated sleeves. Hudson wore her hair in a sleek updo, letting the glitzy dress command all the attention. For her glam, the Almost Famous star donned dramatic lashes, soft pink eyeshadow and glossy lips. She accessorized with diamond earrings.

At the soiree, Hudson was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn , and fiancé Danny Fujikawa . Hawn, 76, looked elegant in a long black coat with metallic accents. She paired the outerwear piece with black pants and pointed-toe boots. Fujikawa, 36, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Glass Onion is a standalone sequel to Knives Out , which debuted in 2019. The new film follows Detective Benoit Blanc ( Daniel Craig ) as he works to solve a murder on a private Greek island. In addition to Hudson, Glass Onion stars Madelyn Cline , Edward Norton , Kathryn Hahn , Janelle Monáe and Ethan Hawke .

Hudson, who portrays Birdie Jay in the thriller, gushed about the film on the red carpet, telling Variety : "I had so much fun doing this."

She continued: "I knew that Ryan wrote a character that I felt like, 'I have to play Birdie.' The second I read it, I just [felt] she pops on the page as she does in the film. When I was reading it, I could see her body language, I could feel everything that I wanted to bring."

Hudson revealed, however, to Variety that although she "loved" Birdie, her character is somewhat of a villain.

"As terrible as she is, she's still lovable. She's just not really there. She's a funny one," the Something Borrowed star added.

The murder mystery had its world premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival in September. Glass Onion hits theaters for a limited release on November 23 and will move to Netflix for streaming exactly one month later on December 23.

Along with Craig, 54, the initial film starred Chris Evans , Ana de Armas , Jamie Lee Curtis , Don Johnson , Toni Collette , LaKeith Stanfield and more and received rave reviews from both critics and fans.