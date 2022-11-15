Bucks County Ranks Amongst the Healthiest Communities in the Entire Country

Image via iStock

Bucks County was recently listed as one of the healthiest communities in the whole country, a major milestone in public health and wellness. Staff writers at U.S. News and World Report wrote about the rankings around the country.

Out of 500 commutes around the country, bucks County listed as #205. There were ten factors that led to the ranking, with each one listed on a scale of 0-100:

Population Health: 72

Equity: 56

Education: 83

Economy: 83

Housing: 54

Food and Nutrition: 68

Environment: 45

Public Safety: 65

Community Vitality: 66

Infrastructure: 71

Known for its various parks and health and wellness centers, Bucks County is a unique area in the country. Located near several major metropolitan areas, the county leaves residents open to a wide array of opportunities to keep their health in check through exercise, better living, and overall worldview that brings natural wellness to those immersed in it.

