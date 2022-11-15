ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Ranks Amongst the Healthiest Communities in the Entire Country

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DQdI_0jBhMlbd00
Image via iStock

Bucks County was recently listed as one of the healthiest communities in the whole country, a major milestone in public health and wellness. Staff writers at U.S. News and World Report wrote about the rankings around the country.

Out of 500 commutes around the country, bucks County listed as #205. There were ten factors that led to the ranking, with each one listed on a scale of 0-100:

  • Population Health: 72
  • Equity: 56
  • Education: 83
  • Economy: 83
  • Housing: 54
  • Food and Nutrition: 68
  • Environment: 45
  • Public Safety: 65
  • Community Vitality: 66
  • Infrastructure: 71

Known for its various parks and health and wellness centers, Bucks County is a unique area in the country. Located near several major metropolitan areas, the county leaves residents open to a wide array of opportunities to keep their health in check through exercise, better living, and overall worldview that brings natural wellness to those immersed in it.

Read more about how Bucks County ranks on the list at U.S. News and World Report.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation

Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District Just Entered a Major Partnership with a Nearby College

A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with Bucks County Community College, which would help Centennial students to get into college post-graduation. Qualified seniors will have automatic admissions into he college through the collaboration.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

5 Things to Do After Getting Laid-Off

Amid mass lay-offs at companies like Twitter or Meta, getting fired has become commonplace for professionals. It’s very easy to lose sight when you’re in panic mode. If you get laid off, take a breath and do these five things. Get into a Good Headspace. Taking about 24...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Warminster Organization Celebrates Dedication of 125th Affordable Home in the Area

A Bucks County organization is celebrating the dedication of one of their countless affordable homes recently built in the area. Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, headquartered at 539 Jacksonville Road, Suite 100 in Warminster, recently held a ceremony that celebrated their 125th home being built in the area. The home, located at 5802 Beaver Dam Road in Bristol, was opened up for a family in need of affordable housing.
WARMINSTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Receives 13th Straight ‘A’ Grade for Hospital, Patient Safety

Doylestown Health has once again been ranked highly for its attention to the safety of their patients and staff on a yearly basis. The ‘A’ grade comes from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that focused on patient safety. With their latest ranking, the Bucks County medical facility is the only one in the entire state to receive 13 consecutive top rankings from the nonprofit.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy