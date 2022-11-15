Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Charles Mill Marina chosen a Top 100 dealer by Boating Industry for 3rd straight year
MANSFIELD — It's official: Charles Mill Marina has been named a Top 100 Boat Dealer in North America by Boating Industry magazine for the third consecutive year. "Our dedicated crew and loyal customers deserve the credit for this award," Bob Schraedly, co-owner of Charles Mill Marina, Pleasant Hill Marina and Pymatuning Boat Rentals said.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Regional Planning ranks $2.5 million in infrastructure grants/loans
MANSFIELD -- Six local infrastructure efforts totaling $2.5 million in grants and loans will be recommended for Ohio Public Works Commissions funds, including $499,000 for a Village of Shiloh water project. That was the decision of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission executive committee on Wednesday, based upon balloting from...
richlandsource.com
Richland County's tourism economy bounces back
MANSFIELD – As the nation’s travel industry continues to recover, tourism in Richland County rebounded faster than expected and is having a greater economic impact than in much of the region. According to the latest economic impact figures for travel spending in Richland County (see methodology below), total...
richlandsource.com
Ontario holds public hearing for proposed Walker Lake hotel
ONTARIO — No members of the public were present during Ontario City Council's public hearing Wednesday evening for the proposed Walker Lake Road hotel. Moment Development’s director of development administration Chris Knapton and his colleague Kyle Wrentmore presented their request to rezone six parcels of land to City Council.
Farm and Dairy
19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.
19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
richlandsource.com
Chamber narrows 'Small Business of the Year' candidates, schedules awards ceremony
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Directors and Small Business of the Year Committee of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will soon honor and celebrate all small businesses, announcing its 2022 Small Business of the Year Recipients. The event will be Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m....
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board recommends funds for linear park design
MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park. That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban...
richlandsource.com
Over 70 businesses offering prizes to shoppers on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 with Christmas Caroling and letters to Santa as a new addition
MANSFIELD — Richland County area businesses will once again be participating in the Small Business Saturday Prize Program organized by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and their partners. The event highlights locally-owned small businesses and will feature two simple ways for shoppers to win prizes.
Knox Pages
Marigold on Main brings cottage decor to Centerburg
CENTERBURG — Marigold on Main owner Shannon Weisbrod said she has an appreciation for the 1940s. The vintage clothes and warm colors bring Weisbrod back to a time when she said she wanted to grow up and live, in the post-World War II world.
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
Delaware Gazette
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas
LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
richlandsource.com
JPB Professional Marketing announces holiday turkey gift certificate giveaway
MANSFIELD -- JPB Professional Marketing is announcing its annual turkey gift check giveaway for the holiday season. It will take place at South Park, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave. in Mansfield on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 9 a.m. through when supplies are out. This year, the giveaway will be a Butterball...
wktn.com
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
richlandsource.com
179th formally tapped as Ohio National Guard unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced Friday that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a year-long assessment of...
richlandsource.com
CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
spectrumnews1.com
I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
richlandsource.com
Terrific Tandem: Ontario's Yugovich, Turnbaugh selected to All-Ohio first team in Division II
ONTARIO — One was a high-scoring freshman. The other was a defensive-minded senior. They both are first-team All-Ohioans.
