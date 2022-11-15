ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

richlandsource.com

Richland County's tourism economy bounces back

MANSFIELD – As the nation’s travel industry continues to recover, tourism in Richland County rebounded faster than expected and is having a greater economic impact than in much of the region. According to the latest economic impact figures for travel spending in Richland County (see methodology below), total...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario holds public hearing for proposed Walker Lake hotel

ONTARIO — No members of the public were present during Ontario City Council's public hearing Wednesday evening for the proposed Walker Lake Road hotel. Moment Development’s director of development administration Chris Knapton and his colleague Kyle Wrentmore presented their request to rezone six parcels of land to City Council.
ONTARIO, OH
Farm and Dairy

19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.

19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
NEW LONDON, OH
richlandsource.com

Downtown Improvement Advisory Board recommends funds for linear park design

MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park. That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Over 70 businesses offering prizes to shoppers on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 with Christmas Caroling and letters to Santa as a new addition

MANSFIELD — Richland County area businesses will once again be participating in the Small Business Saturday Prize Program organized by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and their partners. The event highlights locally-owned small businesses and will feature two simple ways for shoppers to win prizes.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Marigold on Main brings cottage decor to Centerburg

CENTERBURG — Marigold on Main owner Shannon Weisbrod said she has an appreciation for the 1940s. The vintage clothes and warm colors bring Weisbrod back to a time when she said she wanted to grow up and live, in the post-World War II world.
CENTERBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
GROVE CITY, OH
Delaware Gazette

ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas

LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects

LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
GALION, OH
spectrumnews1.com

I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
COLUMBUS, OH

