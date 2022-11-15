Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — We are giving thanks to Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sounds of the equipment on the teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry.
edglentoday.com
Office of Military and Veteran Services Raises Awareness of Critical Issues, Builds Community of Support
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally-recognized Office of Military and Veteran Services is committed to providing support through education and resources to military-connected students as well as civilian campus community members for the mutually beneficial growth and understanding of all. Critical to that work is raising awareness of...
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — For the last five years, the nonprofit 'Making a Difference' has been working to help families. The organization serves Madison and St. Clair Counties along with St. Louis City. "Our main goal is to help as many people as possible," co-director Jerry Price said.
edglentoday.com
Share Holidays With Nearly 350,000 Food Insecure Neighbors In Our Region
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is inviting the community to Share the Holidays by joining in the ‘Festival of Lights’, hosting its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Together, and participating in the ‘38th Annual Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade’. We believe that no matter what you’re celebrating or who you may be celebrating with, everyone should have a nutritious meal to share.
edglentoday.com
Community Christmas Program Now Collecting Items For Riverbend Community
EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas kicked off this month with more than 60boxes at participating businesses, churches, schools and organizations throughout the Riverbend area. The program collects money and items through early December for local people in need this holiday season. A list of participating locations hosting a box is available at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas.
edglentoday.com
SIUE’s URCA Program Recognizes Exceptional Faculty Mentors and Student Researchers
EDWARDSVILLE - Each semester, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) program recognizes outstanding faculty mentors and student researchers. The URCA program encourages, supports and enables undergraduate students of all disciplines to participate in research and creative activities under faculty mentorship. These experiences allow undergraduate students...
KMOV
Urban League volunteers packing up boxes to prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal distribution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers with the Urban League are packing up boxes full of food as they gear up for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The organization expects to feed 2,500 families next week. Thursday, a team from Enterprise and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones pitch in at the Jennings Empowerment Center.
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
edglentoday.com
Greydon Royce Angleton
Greydon Royce Angleton, 81, passed away at 12:22 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. Born June 21, 1941, in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of William Owen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton. He had worked and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. On August...
edglentoday.com
Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market Bringing Authentic Native American Art, Jewelry and More to Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - The 19th annual Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market will showcase the artwork of over 35 Native American artists who will also teach attendees about their heritage. The event is being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville next weekend, November 25-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
edglentoday.com
Spencer Homes, LLC Announces Acquisitions of Fulford Home Remodeling and Fulford Home HandyMan
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based custom home builder and construction company Spencer Homes, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fulford Home Remodeling, a leader in residential remodeling for over 35 years, and Fulford Home HandyMan. Both companies are based in Swansea, Ill. “Remodeling projects often seem overwhelming, but with the right team...
KMOV
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For days now, the St. Louis region has seen freezing temperatures and many are left out on the streets without shelter. For years, the St. Patrick Center has been vying for money to open a more permanent home for the unhoused. Now, they’ve got it...
Illinois Business Journal
Renowned as ‘big box shopping mecca,’ Fairview Heights goes big on small business
Even though Fairview Heights has gained a reputation as the retail shopping hub of southern Illinois because of its regional mall, several “big box” stores and multiple shopping centers, there are dozens of small businesses that represent a vital component of the community. With this in mind, city...
edglentoday.com
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
Schnucks helping customers save on Thanksgiving meals
One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
myleaderpaper.com
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey? Start thawing soon
ST. LOUIS – Turkey is a traditional and delicious part of the Thanksgiving celebration. If you plan to cook one, you might need to start preparing as soon as Friday. People need to follow certain procedures for thawing and cooking turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving to avoid foodborne illnesses. Experts at Foodsafety.gov offer many tips to properly prepare it.
