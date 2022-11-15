ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Office of Military and Veteran Services Raises Awareness of Critical Issues, Builds Community of Support

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally-recognized Office of Military and Veteran Services is committed to providing support through education and resources to military-connected students as well as civilian campus community members for the mutually beneficial growth and understanding of all. Critical to that work is raising awareness of...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Share Holidays With Nearly 350,000 Food Insecure Neighbors In Our Region

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is inviting the community to Share the Holidays by joining in the ‘Festival of Lights’, hosting its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Together, and participating in the ‘38th Annual Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade’. We believe that no matter what you’re celebrating or who you may be celebrating with, everyone should have a nutritious meal to share.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Community Christmas Program Now Collecting Items For Riverbend Community

EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas kicked off this month with more than 60boxes at participating businesses, churches, schools and organizations throughout the Riverbend area. The program collects money and items through early December for local people in need this holiday season. A list of participating locations hosting a box is available at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas.
EAST ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s URCA Program Recognizes Exceptional Faculty Mentors and Student Researchers

EDWARDSVILLE - Each semester, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) program recognizes outstanding faculty mentors and student researchers. The URCA program encourages, supports and enables undergraduate students of all disciplines to participate in research and creative activities under faculty mentorship. These experiences allow undergraduate students...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Greydon Royce Angleton

Greydon Royce Angleton, 81, passed away at 12:22 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. Born June 21, 1941, in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of William Owen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton. He had worked and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. On August...
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Spencer Homes, LLC Announces Acquisitions of Fulford Home Remodeling and Fulford Home HandyMan

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based custom home builder and construction company Spencer Homes, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fulford Home Remodeling, a leader in residential remodeling for over 35 years, and Fulford Home HandyMan. Both companies are based in Swansea, Ill. “Remodeling projects often seem overwhelming, but with the right team...
SWANSEA, IL
edglentoday.com

Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market

BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle

ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County denies rezoning for homeless center

The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey? Start thawing soon

ST. LOUIS – Turkey is a traditional and delicious part of the Thanksgiving celebration. If you plan to cook one, you might need to start preparing as soon as Friday. People need to follow certain procedures for thawing and cooking turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving to avoid foodborne illnesses. Experts at Foodsafety.gov offer many tips to properly prepare it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

