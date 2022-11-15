Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon Municipal Court participates in drug overdose prevention study
MOUNT VERNON — Drug overdose rates in Ohio have increased dramatically in recent years, impacting individuals and families throughout the state. Much of this increase can be attributed to the pervasiveness of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 81% of Ohio overdose...
Knox Pages
OSU alumni band creates enthusiasm in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- Alumni of the Ohio State University Marching Band – joined by some musician friends – performed at several sites in Mount Vernon Friday to generate enthusiasm in advance of next weekend's Ohio State-Michigan football game. Similar alumni groups made public appearances throughout the state.
Knox Pages
Lisa Denise Pack
Lisa Denise Pack, age 52, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 3, 1969, to the late Claude and Patricia (Doyle) Prince. She cherished the times of going on adventures with her grandchildren. She will...
Knox Pages
Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses
KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
Knox Pages
Verna L. Vogt
Verna L. Vogt of Mt. Vernon, Ohio passed away on November 15 at the age of 96 while in Hospice Care at Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Arthur H. and Rhea (Wiggins) Weaver on January 15, 1926. The family would like to thank the...
Knox Pages
15 found guilty, 2 sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 15 people guilty and sentenced two defendants after arraignments hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases presented by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Knox Pages
Ohio's landscape of flowers inspires a mosaic of colorful quilt designs
COLUMBUS -- “It is impossible to imagine a world without flowers. The most arid of urban landscapes, the driest of deserts, the most frozen of Arctic tundra is brightened with some kind of blossom at some point during the year.”. GALLERY: Influences for Ohio quilts.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon to consider adding TIF districts near proposed housing developments
MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon is considering adding two new TIF districts to accompany proposed developments on its east and south sides. A TIF (short for Tax Increment Financing) is an economic development tool that uses taxes on future gains in real estate values to pay for new infrastructure improvements, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are implemented in commercial districts with the goal of incentivizing future development there.
