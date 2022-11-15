Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Gizmodo
Jeff Bezos Is Sending His Girlfriend to Space as Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, according to a report from the New York Times which cites multiple unnamed sources and follows days of speculation about coming cuts. The lay offs will reportedly target the company’s device sector, responsible for voice-assistant Alexa, plus the retail division and human resources, according to NYT.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock
The company is planning to cut 10,000 jobs.
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report
The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
geekwire.com
Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees
As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges to give away majority of $124B fortune
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is following in his ex-wife's footsteps. The philanthropist plans to donate a majority of his multi-billion dollar fortune to charitable causes throughout his lifetime. Bezos, who has a net worth of $124 billion according to Forbes estimates, told CNN in an exclusive interview that he plans...
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
TechCrunch
Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo
While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime - CNN
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.
NBC New York
Jeff Bezos Says ‘It's Really Hard' to Give Away Money, While MacKenzie Scott Announces $2 Billion in Donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
freightwaves.com
Planned Amazon layoffs could hamper e-commerce, logistics
Twitter, Meta and now Amazon are engaging in mass layoffs as the tech industry contends with a massive downturn. According to a Monday report in The New York Times, the e-commerce giant is planning the largest layoff in company history, cutting around 10,000 jobs. The cuts, people familiar with the matter told the Times, will mainly focus on the company’s devices organization, which houses the company’s struggling Alexa business.
I analyzed all 48,000 words of Jeff Bezos' Amazon shareholder letters. The visionary billionaire does 8 impressive things that prove he's a master of written communication.
Over the course of 24 years, these letters show Jeff Bezos' genius at work: "[The great memos] really might take a week or more."
What Amazon, Meta and Twitter Layoffs Mean for the Economy
The tech world is downsizing in a big way, with major players like Amazon, Meta and Twitter either announcing or planning tens of thousands of layoffs amid a slowdown in sales and traffic. See: Jeff...
