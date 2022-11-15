ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Jeff Bezos Is Sending His Girlfriend to Space as Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, according to a report from the New York Times which cites multiple unnamed sources and follows days of speculation about coming cuts. The lay offs will reportedly target the company’s device sector, responsible for voice-assistant Alexa, plus the retail division and human resources, according to NYT.
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
PYMNTS

Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization

Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Deadline

Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report

The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
geekwire.com

Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees

As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Fox Business

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges to give away majority of $124B fortune

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is following in his ex-wife's footsteps. The philanthropist plans to donate a majority of his multi-billion dollar fortune to charitable causes throughout his lifetime. Bezos, who has a net worth of $124 billion according to Forbes estimates, told CNN in an exclusive interview that he plans...
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands

The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
TechCrunch

Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo

While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
freightwaves.com

Planned Amazon layoffs could hamper e-commerce, logistics

Twitter, Meta and now Amazon are engaging in mass layoffs as the tech industry contends with a massive downturn. According to a Monday report in The New York Times, the e-commerce giant is planning the largest layoff in company history, cutting around 10,000 jobs. The cuts, people familiar with the matter told the Times, will mainly focus on the company’s devices organization, which houses the company’s struggling Alexa business.

