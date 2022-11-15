MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon is considering adding two new TIF districts to accompany proposed developments on its east and south sides. A TIF (short for Tax Increment Financing) is an economic development tool that uses taxes on future gains in real estate values to pay for new infrastructure improvements, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are implemented in commercial districts with the goal of incentivizing future development there.

