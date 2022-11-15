ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Axios Columbus

After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024

Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
13abc.com

Ohio Republicans bring back push to change election laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are reviving efforts to overhaul a series of election laws in bills that address drop boxes, voter ID, early voting hours and absentee ballot deadlines. House Republicans rolled out a series of changes to House Bill 294 this week ahead of a committee hearing...
The Center Square

LaRose wants to change threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose believes there is literally too much in the Ohio Constitution. The 67,000 words in the state constitution contains things that have no place in the constitution, according to LaRose, and he announced he supports a joint resolution introduced Thursday in the Ohio General Assembly to make it harder to add more. State Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introduced the resolution that,...
Cleveland.com

Ohio lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law, including ending unsolicited absentee ballot applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican-sponsored bill that would overhaul Ohio’s election laws is showing signs of life after lying dormant for more than a year. On Thursday, a House committee approved a long list of changes to House Bill 294, including no longer allowing the Ohio secretary of state and local governments to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications or prepay postage for voters to mail back applications or ballots.
The Center Square

Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting

(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before possible committee passage and a full House vote. House Bill 454, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, now, if...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints

In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Overhaul of state education system and Board of Education planned under Ohio GOP bill

A new bill introduced by Ohio Senate Republicans on Tuesday seeks to “restructure” Ohio’s State Department of Education, create a new administrative division under the governor’s office, and dramatically reduce the state Board of Education’s duties. This comes after two board members were unseated in last week’s election, one a governor-appointed member before he sought […] The post Overhaul of state education system and Board of Education planned under Ohio GOP bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December

Ohio’s State Board of Education’s full board won’t consider a resolution condemning a proposed federal rule to include LGBTQ individuals as protected classes until December, with a slim majority shooting down an effort to declare the issue an emergency. Supporters of the measure, led by Dr. Jenny Kilgore, tried to pass the emergency declaration so […] The post Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill would endanger trans youth says ‘Jeopardy!’ champ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
flyernews.com

Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short

Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
wosu.org

Ohio lawmakers expected to take-up ban on gender-affirming care

Joseph Soza, Central Ohio Regional Organizer with Equality Ohio, is worried about the attempt by Ohio lawmakers this week to work on a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, even with parental consent. This comes during Transgender Awareness Week. "It is telling, right, that opposition to LGBTQ equality...
