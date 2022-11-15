Read full article on original website
After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024
Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
wvxu.org
Analysis: Ohio GOP launches a power grab over public education. They're likely to succeed
Do you know what one-party control of government in Ohio really means?. If the Republicans' veto-proof super-majority in the Ohio General Assembly sees any corner of state or local government that does not totally align with their view of the world, they will step in and crush it. They will steamroll over it and make it disappear.
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans' ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite.
13abc.com
Ohio Republicans bring back push to change election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are reviving efforts to overhaul a series of election laws in bills that address drop boxes, voter ID, early voting hours and absentee ballot deadlines. House Republicans rolled out a series of changes to House Bill 294 this week ahead of a committee hearing...
LaRose wants to change threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose believes there is literally too much in the Ohio Constitution. The 67,000 words in the state constitution contains things that have no place in the constitution, according to LaRose, and he announced he supports a joint resolution introduced Thursday in the Ohio General Assembly to make it harder to add more. State Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introduced the resolution that,...
Ohio lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law, including ending unsolicited absentee ballot applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican-sponsored bill that would overhaul Ohio’s election laws is showing signs of life after lying dormant for more than a year. On Thursday, a House committee approved a long list of changes to House Bill 294, including no longer allowing the Ohio secretary of state and local governments to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications or prepay postage for voters to mail back applications or ballots.
Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass, Jim Jordan plans to use his congressional post to investigate President Joe Biden and Ohio House Republicans want to stop sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Ohioans. We’re talking about Republicans’ moves to disenfranchise voters...
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before possible committee passage and a full House vote. House Bill 454, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, now, if...
Ohio GOP Bill Would Strip Power from State Board of Education
Many decisions would instead by made by the Governor's office
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Overhaul of state education system and Board of Education planned under Ohio GOP bill
A new bill introduced by Ohio Senate Republicans on Tuesday seeks to “restructure” Ohio’s State Department of Education, create a new administrative division under the governor’s office, and dramatically reduce the state Board of Education’s duties. This comes after two board members were unseated in last week’s election, one a governor-appointed member before he sought […] The post Overhaul of state education system and Board of Education planned under Ohio GOP bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December
Ohio’s State Board of Education’s full board won’t consider a resolution condemning a proposed federal rule to include LGBTQ individuals as protected classes until December, with a slim majority shooting down an effort to declare the issue an emergency. Supporters of the measure, led by Dr. Jenny Kilgore, tried to pass the emergency declaration so […] The post Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
Ohio bill would endanger trans youth says ‘Jeopardy!’ champ
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
Ohio House passes enhanced distracted driving law; bill moves to state senate
Legislation is finally moving forward at the Ohio statehouse that would crack down on distracted driving. The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday.
flyernews.com
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short
Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
csuohio.edu
Former Ohio Senate, House Member Sandra R. Williams is Fall 2022 Commencement Speaker
CLEVELAND (November 13, 2022)—Former member of the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives Sandra R. Williams will serve as Keynote Speaker at the Fall 2022 Commencement exercises at Cleveland State University at the Wolstein Center on the CSU campus Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Williams, who...
wosu.org
Ohio lawmakers expected to take-up ban on gender-affirming care
Joseph Soza, Central Ohio Regional Organizer with Equality Ohio, is worried about the attempt by Ohio lawmakers this week to work on a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, even with parental consent. This comes during Transgender Awareness Week. "It is telling, right, that opposition to LGBTQ equality...
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members. The bonuses were given in August to dozens of STRS investors even though, at that time, the retirement system was reporting annual […]
