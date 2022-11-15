Portsmouth hires new deputy city manager whose name surfaced in bribery allegations

Portsmouth City Hall is located 801 Crawford Street. The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Among a new set of hires by Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is one former city employee whose name surfaced last month in connection with bribery allegations detailed in a lawsuit.

Sunshine Swinson, a new deputy city manager as of Monday, has also been charged with welfare fraud in Suffolk.

Chapman informed City Council members Monday that she hired Swinson, along with a couple others, including state Del. Cliff Hayes, who is the city’s new information and technology director, and Brian Donahue, the new economic development director.

Swinson began working Monday at an annual salary of $150,000, according to city spokesperson Dana Woodson.

Swinson’s name surfaced publicly as a top candidate for the city manager position in March 2021 before Angel Jones was hired the following month.

Swinson and Jones were both in the same news cycle last month, when Swinson was mentioned in Jones’ lawsuit against the city, in which Jones alleged Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes accepted a bribe in the past from Swinson’s brother, Eugene, to hire Swinson for the city manager position.

Barnes has denied the allegation. Attempts to reach Eugene Swinson have been unsuccessful.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Swinson declined to comment.

The Virginian-Pilot previously reported that Swinson was facing two charges of welfare fraud in Suffolk. The alleged incidents occurred in 2017. The charges have since been downgraded to misdemeanors, with Swinson pleading no contest to both, according to online court records and a clerk with the Suffolk Circuit Court. Her sentencing is scheduled for 2024.

Attorney and state Del. Don Scott has been representing Swinson on the welfare fraud charges. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Woodson told The Pilot Tuesday that Chapman said she believes Swinson is qualified for the role despite the charges.

“As for the charges, they are from the past (5 years ago), and Ms. Swinson has worked to rectify them,” spokesperson Peter Glagola said in an email on behalf of Chapman. “As Manager Chapman is a firm believer in second chances, Ms. Swinson is well qualified for the Deputy City Manager role due to her experience and education, and she has the confidence of Manager Chapman to excel in this role.”

Swinson has graduate degrees in public administration and criminal justice, according to her personal website. The Pilot previously reported she had previous jobs as the administrative division head for the Portsmouth Fire Department and as a senior budget analyst for the city of Hampton. The city of Hampton could not verify Swinson’s employment Tuesday.

As deputy city manager, Swinson has been assigned to oversee the city’s Behavioral Healthcare Services, Information and Technology, Social Services and Libraries, Museums and Tourism departments. She’ll also work with the minority business coordinator.

Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke told The Pilot Tuesday that Swinson’s hiring is sure to “raise some eyebrows.” She declined to comment further, noting that council members aren’t supposed to get involved in personnel decisions made by the city manager.

Hayes, a Democrat from Chesapeake who represents the 77th District, is replacing former Chief Information Officer Daniel Jones, with whom the city parted ways in September. Hayes has had other stints working in information technology for public agencies, including the Chesapeake and Norfolk sherriff’s offices, according to his LinkedIn page.

Hayes started work Monday with an annual salary of $131,000.

Chapman also promoted Donahue as the permanent economic development director, a role he had been serving in an interim capacity for almost a year. He’s now receiving an annual salary of $145,000. He previously served as development director of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority and spent a few years in Suffolk as a principal planner.

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com